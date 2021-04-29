Orion Group Partners With Leading Commercial HVAC Service Provider, Air Comfort

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group ("Orion"), a commercial facility services business, today announced that it has partnered with Air Comfort, a leading commercial HVAC services company based in Chicago, Illinois. Air Comfort is Orion’s third investment in the commercial HVAC industry. Orion plans to build a national platform by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth.

Air Comfort joins Oklahoma City-based Jackson Mechanical Service and San Antonio-based Texas Chiller Systems as the third Orion partner company. Air Comfort was founded in 1935 and provides a full-service mechanical offering to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the Chicagoland area. The Smerz family has owned and operated Air Comfort for three generations and Tim Smerz will remain actively involved in charting Air Comfort’s strategic direction as Chairman. Mike Devito, a thirty-year Air Comfort veteran, has been promoted to President and will lead the company’s operations.

“The Smerz family built a company with a family-like culture that is known for its exceptional customer service and strong relationships with customers and employees alike. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Tim, Mike and the entire Air Comfort team to continue building on their success of the last 86 years,” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion.

"Our partnership with Orion will provide Air Comfort with the resources to grow our presence in the Chicagoland area and to continue expanding our service offerings to commercial and industrial facilities," said Tim Smerz. "Orion’s people driven mentality aligns perfectly with the culture we’ve built at Air Comfort. We’re proud to announce this partnership and what it will mean for our employees and customers."

"Air Comfort has a reputation for exceptional customer service and it all begins with the team of great people they’ve assembled," said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion. "Together, we plan to grow the business by investing in the team through training and development, ensuring that Air Comfort is always home to the best technicians and leaders in the Chicagoland area."

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports its locally managed operations through investments in hiring and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com

Headquartered in Chicago, Air Comfort was founded in 1935. For the last 86 years, we have prided ourselves on providing around-the-clock service by experts in the mechanical services industry. Air Comfort is truly a full-service commercial and industrial HVAC provider, offering preventative maintenance, emergency service, equipment retrofits, design/build capabilities and specialty controls service.