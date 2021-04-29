First Bankcard Launches Runnings® Consumer and Small Business Mastercards

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), has partnered with Runnings®, a home, farm and outdoor company, to issue the retailer’s Consumer Mastercard® and the Small Business Mastercard® programs. First Bankcard is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced credit card issuers, serving approximately 90 financial institutions, co-brand and affinity partners nationwide.

Runnings®, a 74-year-old, family-owned general merchandise company headquartered in Marshall, Minnesota, operates 56 stores in eight states throughout the Midwest and Northeast United States. “Our customers and employees have been asking for a co-branded Runnings® Mastercard® for quite some time,” said Jeff Haukom, Runnings® Chief Financial Officer. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer a program which we strongly believe will help drive increased sales and customer loyalty.”

Using the Runnings® Mastercard®, cardholders will earn 3 points per $1 spent at Runnings® stores,1 2 points per $1 spent on gas and grocery purchases,1 1 point per $1 spent on purchases made everywhere else,1 plus receive a $25 Runnings® gift card for every 2,500 points earned.1

Business owners using the Runnings® Small Business Mastercard® also will earn 3 points per $1 spent at Runnings® stores,2 2 points per $1 spent on gas and grocery purchases,2 and 1 point per $1 spent on purchases made everywhere else.2 For added convenience and flexibility, they will also have access to special financing on large purchases made at Runnings®.

“We look forward to partnering with Runnings® to reward its loyal customers with these beneficial credit card programs while continuing to expand our involvement with this important retail category,” said Jerry O’Flanagan, executive vice president, Partner Customer Segment, FNBO.

About Runnings

Founded in 1947, Runnings® is a privately held general merchandise retailer owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family. The company currently has 56 stores and employs more than 2,700 workers across eight states. The company sells an extensive selection of sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn and garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. For more information visit us at www.runnings.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About First Bankcard

First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, serving approximately 90 financial institutions, co-brand and affinity partners nationwide. For 60 years, First Bankcard has offered quality products and superior service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit http://partners.firstbankcard.com for more information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.