Black & Veatch Named a Top Employer for Women Engineers, Reflecting Commitment to Diversity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing Black & Veatch’s commitment to providing a positive working environment for women engineers, the global engineering, procurement and construction leader has been named to Woman Engineer magazine’s list of Top 50 Employers.

The rankings are the result of an annual reader survey conducted by the magazine to determine “the top companies in the country for which [the readers of Women Engineer magazine] would most like to work or whom they believe would provide a positive working environment for women engineers.” The magazine, launched in 1979, targets women in the fields of engineering, computer science and information technology.

“Black & Veatch understands the social and financial importance of enabling a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Patty Corcoran, Interim Chief Human Resources Officer with Black & Veatch. “This top ranking helps validate our commitment to investing in our women engineers, helping to raise awareness about bias and pushing for a more gender-neutral world, which is a mission central to the diversity commitment of Black & Veatch.”

“We recognize the value and contributions of our women professionals across the full spectrum of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), where women remain dramatically underrepresented,” Corcoran said.

According to the Society of Women Engineers, women comprise just 13 percent of the engineering workforce. Over the past decade, women’s interest in majoring in engineering and computer science has increased slightly, up from 4.4 percent in 2009 to 7.1 percent in 2019, but they still lag behind men across all the STEM disciplines.

In 2019, Ingram’s selected Black & Veatch as one of its “Best Companies to Work For,” recognizing its commitment to supporting professionals through leadership, performance and career development. That same year, Black & Veatch CEO Steve Edwards signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, joining the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The pledge further cements the company’s commitment to nurturing a trusting workplace that values inclusiveness, enables difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion, expands education about unconscious bias and examines both best and unsuccessful practices aimed at creating an inclusive work environment.

The company also runs a designated Women’s Network under its Employee Resource Group program that provides women professionals and allies a place to network, host events and collaborate. Earlier this year, Forbes honored Black & Veatch’s commitment to workplace diversity by placing it on its annual list of Best Employers for Diversity.

The full survey results of the Top 50 Employers will be featured in the Spring 2021 edition of Woman Engineer magazine.

magazine. In March, Black & Veatch was selected as a “Top Entry Level Employer” by CollegeGrad.com, recognizing the company’s commitment to a robust college hiring and internship development program.

Last month, the company recognized International Women’s Day by hosting several events to celebrate its women engineers, including recognizing their stories and contributions throughout the organization.

In January, Black & Veatch announced that it had received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third consecutive year, cementing its designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

