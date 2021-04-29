European Telecom Provider Selects Verimatrix VCAS

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Proximus Luxembourg deployed the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS).

Founded by Belgian parent company Proximus Group in 2019, Proximus Luxembourg was created following the merger of Tango and Telindus, two of Belgium’s leading telecoms. In an effort to establish an entirely independent, competitive network infrastructure for content delivery, Proximus turned to the Verimatrix’s VCAS solution that arms the company with centralized and scalable rights management for its vast multi-screen offerings.

Proximus created their own on-prem infrastructure, designing a unique middleware system in conjunction with Verimatrix encryption tools. Before, Proximus Luxembourg utilized the Proximus Belgium TV infrastructure without the options of replay, record programs or have TV Everywhere (mobile TV) – hampering options for growth. The transition relied heavily on the seamless integration of Verimatrix technology, which helped Proximus to more easily take on other regional telecom competitors and comfortably reach number two in TV services in the country with a growth rate surpassing the leader.

“Verimatrix helped us in the best way possible through this important transition,” said Nuno Lopes, solutions architect at Proximus Luxembourg. “Swiftly and expertly migrating our existing client base was a primary goal of ours throughout this process. Without Verimatrix encryption tools, we wouldn’t have the same level of confidence that we currently exhibit in our network infrastructure. Verimatrix’s systems have been flawless since the beginning.”

“We’re pleased to provide the confidence that companies such as Proximus need as they grow both their offerings as well as their customer base,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Our customers value Verimatrix’s emphasis on scalability, ease of integration and cost-effectiveness – it’s why so many organizations repeatedly look to Verimatrix as a trusted partner during times of pivotal transformation for their business.”

About Proximus Luxembourg

Proximus Luxembourg SA is a subsidiary of the Proximus group, Belgium’s leading provider of telephony, Internet, TV and ICT services. It participates in the development of telecommunication infrastructures and ICT services in Luxembourg and also supports Luxembourg startups through its investment in the Digital Tech Fund and its participation in Luxembourg House of Financial Technologies. Proximus Luxembourg SA brings together the Tango and Telindus brands under one umbrella and employs 650 people. Both brands operate jointly to meet all the telecommunications needs of Luxembourg's residential and business customers. Visit www.proximus.lu/en.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.