Northeast Natural Energy Announces the Use of LUMEN Terrain as it Seeks Independent Certification of the Company’s Natural Gas Production through Equitable Origin and MiQ Standards

CHARLESTON, W.V. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northeast Natural Energy (NNE) today announced it will deploy the LUMEN Terrain continuous emissions monitoring technology from Avitas, a Baker Hughes venture, to help achieve independent certification of natural gas production under the MiQ methane standard. In addition to methane certification, NNE will also seek certification under the EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development that covers a broad range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

LUMEN Terrain will monitor NNE’s natural gas production facilities to enhance the Equitable Origin and MiQ certification process, which includes the company’s entire operating field in North Central West Virginia. This will make NNE the first private equity backed natural gas company to certify its entire field through dual Equitable Origin and MiQ certifications.

“ Our team has always focused on operating with the highest environmental standards in the industry and we have been exploring new technologies and certifications for several months,” said Mike John, CEO of Northeast Natural Energy. “ We are eager to be the first company in the Marcellus to use the Avitas continuous monitoring system to complement the certification processes of Equitable Origin and MiQ.”

Avitas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes, provides cost effective, digitally enabled technologies that detect, locate, and quantify emissions via continuous monitoring and unmanned aerial systems. LUMEN Terrain’s low-cost continuous monitoring technology delivers real time, actionable data analytics, providing operators with the information they need to address emissions quickly and efficiently. This is the first time LUMEN Terrain will be used for certification.

“ We are proud to partner with Northeast Natural Energy in their mission to provide differentiated, certified natural gas,” said Jason Roe, CEO of Avitas. “ We believe continuous monitoring is an important solution to reducing emissions across all sectors of the oil and gas industry, and LUMEN Terrain continuous monitoring is best-in-class in terms of scalability, accuracy, and reliability. This is another step forward in helping operators on their energy transition journey and a commitment from Baker Hughes in helping our customers reduce their emissions.”

Equitable Origin has a proven track record of certifying energy production on ESG indicators in accordance with its EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, a set of rigorous ESG performance targets for energy development projects. Equitable Origin approved assessors will evaluate NNE’s produced natural gas against the five principles of the EO100™ Standard, including corporate governance and ethics; social impacts, human rights and community engagement; Indigenous Peoples’ rights; occupational health & safety and fair labor standards; and environmental impacts, biodiversity and climate change.

Soledad Mills, CEO, Equitable Origin commented: “ NNE is a forward-thinking company with a commitment to operating to high standards. We are very excited to be working with them to help them demonstrate their socially and environmentally responsible practices through independent certification.”

MiQ, a non-profit partnership between RMI and SYSTEMIQ, is pioneering a market-based approach to rapidly reduce methane emissions across the natural gas sector. Its quantitative certification standard – the MiQ Standard – factors in methane intensity, company practices, and methane detection. The MiQ Standard embodies a commitment to transparency, accountability, technology independence, and granularity.

Georges Tijbosch, Senior Adviser, MiQ, said: “ This is our second project with Equitable Origin in as many weeks and we are delighted to see there is demand and momentum behind certification for natural gas based on ESG and methane emissions. Methane abatement in the oil and gas sector is an urgent and vital action in the fight against climate change. The commitment made by NNE and others to diligently monitor and abate methane – which has 84x the global warming potential of CO 2 – is a big step in the right direction.”

Equitable Origin and MiQ’s performance standards require specialized independent, third-party assessments. NNE has selected Responsible Energy Solutions to audit its natural gas production against the Equitable Origin and MiQ standards.

NNE anticipates that the certified natural gas, sometimes referred to as responsibly sourced gas, will be available by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Notes to Editor

About Northeast Natural Energy:

Northeast Natural Energy is a privately owned company founded in 2009 which is headquartered in Charleston, WV with operations focused exclusively on dry natural gas production in north central West Virginia. NNE’s homegrown team of talented professionals are forward thinking and believe hard work and honest and open communications are the key to success in West Virginia. Visit us at northeastnaturalenergy.com

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About MiQ:

MiQ has developed a universally applicable certification standard for credibly assessing the methane performance of natural gas production around the world. The standard is independent, third-party audited, quantitative, and graded across a sliding A-F scale based on three metrics: methane intensity, company practices, and methane detection technology deployment. MiQ’s Certification scheme is designed to improve transparency about methane emissions and provide the backbone for a level playing field across the global natural gas market.

An MiQ Certificate represents the methane emissions performance attributes of a specified portion of natural gas. To prevent double-counting MiQ maintains a registry of all MiQ Certificates from Issuance through to Retirement. Visit miq.org/certification for more information.

About Equitable Origin:

Equitable Origin is a non-profit organization that created the first market-based mechanism to recognize and reward responsible energy producers and to empower energy purchasers through independent, site-level certification. The EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development is grounded in a set of comprehensive, globally applicable ESG indicators developed with extensive stakeholder input. Certification against the EO100™ Standard promotes best practices and drives improvements in ESG performance while enabling a market for differentiated energy production. To learn more visit energystandards.org.