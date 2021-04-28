Alcon to Acquire U.S. Commercialization Rights to Ophthalmic Eye Drop Simbrinza

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to Simbrinza®(brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2% from Novartis.

The acquisition of Simbrinza combined with the company’s existing over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops will give Alcon a strong ophthalmic eye drop portfolio and the opportunity to capitalize on both the large glaucoma market and the fast-growing dry eye preservative free and eye allergy markets. The company’s strong U.S. ophthalmology expertise and existing relationships with healthcare professionals (HCP) will help drive HCP and patient adoption.

Simbrinza is a fixed combination of a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor and an alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Each of these two components decreases elevated IOP. Elevated IOP is a major risk factor in the pathogenesis of optic nerve damage and glaucomatous visual field loss. Simbrinza was initially approved by the U.S. FDA in 2013 and is covered by patents, which are not expected to expire until 2030.

Under the terms of the agreement, after closing, Alcon and Novartis will immediately begin a transition period where Novartis will continue to sell Simbrinza and transfer the net profit to Alcon. Following the transition period, Alcon expects to manufacture and commercialize Simbrinza for the U.S. market, while Novartis will retain all rights to Simbrinza outside of the U.S.

“As the global leader in eye care, the addition of a proven fixed-combination glaucoma therapy is a natural adjacency to our existing portfolio,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “We look forward to establishing a new commercial team dedicated to U.S. ophthalmologists that will promote our new products Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, Systane® Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free and now Simbrinza.”

Alcon separately today announced the U.S. launch of Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free (MDPF) Lubricant Eye Drops. The preservative-free formulation is now available in a multi-dose bottle designed to minimize microbial contamination.

Under terms of the agreement, Alcon will pay $355 million USD at closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

