Taiwan Excellence Unveils Innovative Smart Fitness Products from Five of Taiwan’s Most Influential Brands

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The timely innovations of five of Taiwan’s industry-leading fitness companies –­ Johnson Health Technology, Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd., Strength Master Fitness Tech Co., Ltd, Netown Corp., and Gee Hoo Industrial Corp. – took centerstage yesterday at the 2021 Smart Fitness Online Product Launch livestream.

“COVID-19 has jostled the sports industry to explore digital solutions, and we’re proud of the offerings these innovators are bringing to market in 2021 and beyond,” said Simon Wang, Executive Vice President of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s premier trade promotion organization. “As fitness activities shift between at-home and club offerings, it's critical that companies adapt to marketplace demands, which are coming even more quickly than ever before.”

Paul Yang, President of the Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association (TSMA), noted that “Millennials and Gen Z now account for 80% of all gym goers and exercise enthusiasts, suggesting a strong demand for sports products with smart solutions to mesh with the lifestyle of today’s digital natives.” Additionally, investment bank Harrison Co., estimates that up to $10 billion per year may shift back-and-forth from money spent on gym memberships to at-home exercise equipment and other fitness substitutes in the coming years, meaning companies need to continue to innovate to maintain and gain market share.

The Product Launch comprised of short presentations from each of the featured companies, as follows:

1. Johnson Health Technology (JHT)

JHT unveiled a Connected Solutions series of fitness equipment from Matrix Fitness, the fastest-growing commercial fitness brand in the world. “Our wide range of equipment and technology solutions have always helped customers worldwide stay active, and did so even more during this pandemic. We’re excited to showcase a host of new products that further empower people to achieve longer-term positive change,” said Ben Wilde, Global Director of Training Education of JHT.

The company unveiled its new Personal Trainer Portal, a customizable app-based technology that allows trainers to track, program, and motivate members to reach their goals, along with Asset Management, an industry-leading platform that enables significant functionality improvements regarding usage and upkeep metrics for gym owners in the management of their equipment.

JHT also introduced Virtual Active, an immersive workout platform that takes exercise enthusiasts to exotic locales around the world through a high-quality digital experience. Rounding out its presentation, the company featured the Performance Plus Treadmill, its deluxe treadmill that sets a new standard with a slat-belt design that maximizes user comfort and increases the longevity of the running surface and the Ascent Trainer, which adapts to accommodate each individual user’s effort and impact tolerance to minimize strain.

2. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.

The key Taiwanese supplier to the global apparel industry unveiled its refreshed line of ECG smart apparel. This intelligent health monitoring solution unites smart sensor technology and high-quality textiles in apparel that brings form and function to the exercise marketplace. Through this gear, users can securely access their 24-hour real-time physiological data, such as heart rate and sleep analyses.

Vanessa Chou, Marketing Business Development Manager, Makalot, emphasized, “We’ve recognized that consumers are looking for fresh ways of pursuing their fitness goals, and our combination of quality electronics and top-tier fabrics and fitness textiles help make those dreams a reality.”

3. Strength Master Fitness Tech Co., Ltd

Strength Master, one of Taiwan’s most prominent fitness equipment manufacturers introduced the state-of-the-art LifeSpan TM7050 Electric Treadmill, which features intelligent step counting and phone mirroring, enabling runners and walkers to calculate steps, listen to music, and cast videos on the screen while exercising.

“When it comes to safety, LifeSpan is second to none. For instance, users can change workout setting quickly and easily with our innovative Quick Key design,” said Peter Gillespie, Manager of R&D Department of Strength Master. “Additionally, our patented Intelli Guard technology automatically pauses the belt 20 seconds after users step off the treadmill deck.”

Additionally, every feature of LifeSpan treadmills, bikes, and standing desks are efficiently combined in the company’s new SC110 console, which adopts a minimalist and compact design to create an optimal workspace organization.

4. Netown Corp.

Netown, a notable innovator of smart healthcare technologies, introduced its Babybot Smart Precise-Exercise for Home device, which helps users to analyze their physical status in just two minutes and assist in improving their workouts by delivering detailed data and insights. The product also features a user-friendly interface for blood pressure measurement and personal workout programs based on different training goals.

“It’s just like having a personal trainer at home,” said Patricia Lin, Project Manager of Netown Corp. “With Babybot, training is hassle-free and customized for any member of the family.”

5. Gee Hoo Industrial Corp.

Gee Hoo Industrial, a top Taiwanese manufacturer of high-end fitness and wellness equipment, unveiled its Body Charger Linear Recumbent Stepper, which has three components of fitness evaluations for various training goals, along with several built-in games that can support fitness motivation. Its 180° swiveling seat, 3-levels of recline settings, and 14-levels of overall position adjustment, make it secure, practical, and congenial for the elderly.

“It is specially designed for the use and safety needs of the elderly and adults with other needs while using fitness equipment. We identified this as a critical area to help people live longer, stronger lives,” said James Hsu, Manager of International Business Department, Gee Hoo.

Taiwan Excellence is known for handpicking the best products in the fitness industry and beyond. To learn more, visit Taiwan Excellence’s website. For the playback video of the online product launch, please visit: http://taiwanexcellence.piee.pw/3fsd5x