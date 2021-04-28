Proptech Standout Aryeo Selected as Member of 2021 National Association of REALTORS® REACH Scale-up Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aryeo, a platform for centralizing real estate content, was recently selected as a member of the 2021 REACH scale-up program. Aryeo aims to streamline real estate content for photographers, agents, brokerages and content creators nationwide. Last year alone, more than 1% of all U.S. home sales were processed through the innovative Aryeo system. The goal of the REACH scale-up program is to scale high-growth potential technology companies in and beyond the residential real estate sector. Second Century Ventures, the strategic arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operates the award-winning REACH growth program in five major international markets.

“It’s an honor to participate in the 2021 NAR Reach scale-up program,” said co-founder and Aryeo CEO Branick Weix. “The more people who have access to our platform, the more opportunities we have to help the industry effectively manage, syndicate and automate listing content.”

Aryeo launched in 2019, the brainchild of real estate photographer Branick Weix; aerial photographer and commercial broker Matt Michalski; and former fellow with the Duke Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative Brendan Quinlan. Together, they grew Aryeo with a mission to streamline content in the real estate industry, allowing users to virtually manage their property images and data. With Aryeo, users can store all files in one place, benefit from automatic MLS resizing and compliance, easily share properties and content, and automatically generate marketing content like flyers, single-property websites and digital ads.

“We are very excited to welcome Aryeo as one of the companies in this year's REACH class,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “Content touches almost every part of the real estate ecosystem, and Aryeo is in the perfect place to help real estate professionals access and utilize their content.”

As an inducted participant of the 2021 REACH scale-up program, Aryeo will have access to education, mentorship, a curated insight panel, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate market. Collectively, this year’s REACH participants have raised more than $700 million in capital, employ more than 125 people worldwide and represent a valuation in excess of $1 billion.

Added Michalski: “As a REACH member, Aryeo represents a new wave of property marketing innovation. The residential real estate market is incredibly fast-paced right now, and the more systems you can put in place to create efficiencies in your property marketing, the quicker you can get listings online and in front of interested buyers.”

ABOUT ARYEO

Aryeo is a platform to manage content, share properties and serve as a home for every listing. Last year, the platform processed more than 1% of all U.S. home sales. With Aryeo, users can easily manage, syndicate and automate listing content. Once uploaded, the system automatically generates marketing materials and single-property websites, automatically resizes and adjusts for MLS compliance and allows users to easily share properties and content with clients and members of their brokerage or team. To learn more about Aryeo, visit www.aryeo.com.

ABOUT REACH

REACH is a unique real estate technology program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in the global real estate technology space. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, SCV and REACH leverage the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.