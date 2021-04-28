Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of A321neo to Juneyao Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Juneyao Airlines. This aircraft, featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engines, is the first A321neo that ACG has delivered to Juneyao Airlines and the fourth aircraft ACG has on lease with the airline.

“ACG is delighted to deliver this aircraft to Juneyao Airlines and to play a significant role in the growth of this important airline customer,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.