APsystems Withdraws IPR Cases With Patent Office Against Tigo Energy and Signs License Agreement

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APsystems has announced that the company has withdrawn its IPR cases with the patent office against Tigo Energy following the joint settlement reached by both APsystems and Tigo Energy in the IP dispute.

While APsystems denies any kind of infringement and complies with Sunspec RSD requirements, to avoid the expenses and inconvenience of litigation, APsystems has agreed on the settlement with Tigo under which APsystems obtains a license to use Tigo’s rapid shutdown technology. The licensed technology is the same as the 6 patents that Tigo disclosed to Sunspec in 2017.

APsystems will continue to deliver leading edge RSD solutions to its customers.

Terms of the license agreement are not disclosed and include APsystems legal entities in the US as well as in China.

