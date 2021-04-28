U.S. Space Command Continues Work with LinQuest for Operational Support

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a leader in space systems technology and electronic warfare solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, announced today that it was awarded a $31,676,388 million third sole source contract to support the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) operations. The contract has a one-year period of performance through April 2022.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with United States Space Command in this historic and vital warfighting effort,” said LinQuest President and CEO, Tim Dills. “For over 30 years, LinQuest has worked with Government national security space stakeholders in architecting, acquiring, and operating space systems. This contract will sustain the continuity of those efforts with the world’s preeminent organization in employing space capabilities for national defense, USSPACECOM.

USSPACECOM’s mission is to deter aggression and conflict, defend U.S. and allied freedom of action, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and develop joint warfighters to advance U.S. and allied interests in, from, and through the space domain.

LinQuest will provide analysis, assessments, and solutions assisting the USSPACECOM staff with operational activities across all Directorates. LinQuest will also assist the government with joint activities across all functional areas to help enable the Commander, USSPACECOM, to accomplish the joint warfighting mission for space.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.