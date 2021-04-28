Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Daphne area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy; an upgrade to the traditional test drive, giving customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life. Whether testing out a new body style for the first time or taking it for a spin down the coast, customers get the peace of mind they deserve.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We’re pleased to offer our easy, transparent car buying experience to even more customers in Alabama,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “With The New Way to Buy a Car®, Daphne residents now have access to our national inventory of thousands of cars, giving them a great selection, at a great price, with great customer service.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 274 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.