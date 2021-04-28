JCRI-ABTS and USMI Successfully Use Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma in Combination with FOLFIRINOX for the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma

TAKOMA PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological and Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS), LLC and US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) announced today that their recent article, “THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF CANADY HELIOS COLD ATMOSPHERIC PLASMA (CHCAP) AND A FOLFIRINOX REGIMEN FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA IN VITRO”, has been published in Scientific Reports, a Nature Portfolio journal.

Authors on the paper were Olivia Jones, BS (JCRI-ABTS), Xiaoqian Cheng, PhD (JCRI-ABTS), Saravana R.K. Murthy, PhD (JCRI-ABTS), Lawan Ly, BS (JCRI-ABTS), Taisen Zhuang, PhD (USMI), Giacomo Basadonna, MD/PhD (Department of Surgery, University of Massachusetts School of Medicine), Michael Keidar, PhD (School of Engineering and Applied Science, The George Washington University) and Jerome Canady, MD (JCRI-ABTS/GWU).

The focus of the study was to characterize the efficacy of FOLFIRINOX in combination with CHCAP to understand potential synergetic effects on Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) cells.

CCA is a rare biliary tract cancer with a high recurrence rate after surgical resection and a low five-year survival rate. Current treatments include systemic chemotherapeutic regimens such as FOLFIRINOX. A limitation of this chemotherapy regimen is its toxicity and adverse events. There exists a need for therapies to alleviate the toxicity of a FOLFIRINOX regimen while enhancing, or not altering, its anticancer properties.

According to Jerome Canady, MD, and Chief Science Officer, “Our analysis of cell viability, proliferation, and the cell cycle demonstrated that CHCAP in combination with FOLFIRINOX is more effective than either treatment alone. This study provides insights for the clinical application of CHCAP for cholangiocarcinoma cancer treatment, and we believe CHCAP could be a possible adjuvant therapy for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic cancer.”

JCRI-ABTS and sister company USMI have recently successfully completed their Phase 1 Clinical Trail using Canady Helios™ Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CHCAP) for the treatment of recurrent and stage 4 solid tumors (IDE #G190195).

The organizations have also developed dosage protocols for over 30 cancer types to be delivered with their newly developed robotic assisted surgical system and are planning several clinical trials for later this year including breast, prostate, sarcomas, head and neck and gastrointestinal solid tumor cancer trials.

About JCRI-ABTS

JCRI-ABTS is a state-of-the-art BSL 2 translational molecular research laboratory focusing on Plasma Oncotherapeutics (a new cancer treatment modality) using Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma to investigate the potential of Cold Atmospheric Plasma to selectively treat cancer.

About US Medical Innovations

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI), based in Takoma Park, MD, is a privately held FDA-registered life science and biomedical device company. USMI is dedicated to expanding the boundaries of plasma medicine by pioneering new technologies for the development of state-of-the-art medical devices that advance patient outcomes and improve human lives.