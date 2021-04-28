Technology Integration Between ArbiterSports and HomeTown Ticketing Helps Make the Return to Live Events Seamless and Safe

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArbiterSports and HomeTown Ticketing today announced the immediate availability of their combined software integration. The integration delivers an end-to-end solution that streamlines event management and digital ticketing for schools, colleges, leagues and associations.

HomeTown Ticketing is the nation’s leading touchless ticketing platform, providing digital ticketing, attendee management and touchless ticket redemption for schools and colleges across the country. ArbiterSports, the established leader in event scheduling and management for more than 35 years, serves thousands of school districts nationwide.

ArbiterSports’ scheduling platform simplifies the process of entering game/event schedules, sharing schedules with other schools and coordinating event logistics. With the new, combined solution, schools using ArbiterSports scheduling software can enjoy a seamless, one-stop scheduling/digital ticketing portal, at no additional cost.

The integration enables schools to operate online ticket box offices that are tied to the real-time data they already use to schedule officials for live games and events – thus, drastically improving scheduling accuracy.

“Our partnership with HomeTown Ticketing has allowed us to launch an elegant solution that meets a critical need for schools and fans alike – making the return to live events convenient and safe for the community,” said Kyle Ford, President and CEO of ArbiterSports. “This integration delivers a flexible technology solution that eliminates the need to handle cash or exchange paper tickets. In this way, we can help our schools get their fans back in the stands safely.”

The integration combines the power of ArbiterSports’ seven million-plus events per year with HomeTown Ticketing’s best-in-class digital ticketing experience.

“This integration exemplifies our shared commitment to serve schools, and the millions of individuals involved in school-related events, with innovative technology that is intuitive and easy to use,” said Ryan Hart, Chairman and CEO of HomeTown Ticketing, Inc. “We’re excited for schools to experience the continued benefits of modernizing their ticketing process as they adjust to the return of in-person sports and events.”

Schools interested in learning more about this integration or looking for an all-inclusive solution for managing events and activities can contact either ArbiterSports or HomeTown Ticketing.

ABOUT ARBITERSPORTS

As the leader in athletic event management, ArbiterSports helps schools simplify the process of managing athletic events, assigning officials, paying event workers, and keeping athletes, families and fans informed. The software delivers unprecedented control and visibility over the entire event management process. School districts, sports leagues, commissioners, athletic directors, assigners, officials and event workers rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. Visit arbitersports.com for more information.

ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations at no cost. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. The HomeTown system provides features from custom box-offices to secure financial management, all at no cost to schools. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix