Aries Partners with ZVerse to Distribute and Sell Aries Face Masks

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aries, maker of face masks and barrier face coverings, today announced a partnership with ZVerse, one of the leading providers of face shields in the United States, to distribute and sell the Aries Work Week Face Mask.

The new Aries Work Week mask is the only face mask on the market to combine the best comfort and fit with a high-filtration, breathable design that meets national standards for barrier face coverings. The mask will be sold alongside the ZShield line of face shield products and can be easily worn together to maximize protection from COVID-19.

“It’s great that Zverse can now provide their customers with a face mask solution that offers the highest levels of protection and is also comfortable to wear,” says Chris Evans, founder and CEO of Aries Masks. “Covering the nose, ears and eyes ensures safety and allows the wearer to be comfortable throughout their workday.”

COVID-19 spreads in tiny droplets from an infected person’s mouth or nose when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe heavily. Experts recommend wearing a filtered face mask as a minimum threshold of good protection and recommend pairing a mask with a face shield for superior protection.

"We are excited to be a part of this great partnership with Aries. The Aries Work Week Mask is the ideal complement to the ZVerse lineup of PPE products and delivers the protection and comfort our customers rely on to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said ZVerse Founder & CEO John Carrington. "As one of the largest manufacturers of face coverings in the U.S., ZVerse is committed to providing the best product. We are finding that our customers love the Aries mask for its superior design, protection, vocal clarity and reliable comfort and feel confident knowing when to replace the mask for maximum performance."

The Aries Face Mask is currently available for purchase in a 5-pack. Each mask is designed to last for 40 hours, or a typical 5-day work week, and as part of a special bundle offer with the ZShield Ultra on ZVerse.com. For bulk orders of the Aries Face Mask, contact Aries USA or visit https://zshield.com/pages/bulk-order.

About Aries

At Aries, we believe that wearing a mask should not be an unpleasant experience. What good is high filtration capacity if you are constantly removing or adjusting your mask throughout the day in order to breathe?

Aries is dedicated to creating the best protective mask solutions through innovation. The company has partnered with leading U.S. providers of polymers and engineered fabrics to make Captur, a novel, engineered fabric technology providing high levels of protective filtration combined with breathability. These superior masks solve the challenges of material availability, filtration, and comfort. Made 100% in the U.S., Aries ensures organizations are buying the highest quality mask to protect them and their employees. For more information, visit www.aries-usa.com.

About ZVerse

ZVerse was founded in 2013 by John Carrington in Columbia SC. ZVerse, a digital manufacturing ecosystem, currently provides the only CAD as a Service (CADaaS) platform and designer marketplace. ZVerse recently launched the next generation of its Digital Manufacturing Enablement (DME) platform, an AI drive workflow solution - a category defining technology for digital manufacturing and OEMs. In 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ZVerse adapted its business model to quickly produce and distribute its new personal protective equipment product, ZShield, to hundreds of thousands of citizens. To learn more visit zverse.com and zshield.com.