Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma Further Strengthen their Strategic Alliance

LAUPHEIM, Germany & RAVENSBURG, Germany & MILFORD, Mass. & SKOKIE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter, two globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), announced today that their strategic collaboration has taken key steps forward. The companies have further strengthened the established framework for their alliance and set up a governance structure, as well as implemented guidelines for their joint approach across functions. In parallel to starting their first joint client projects, they are also working closely on existing projects and related topics.

The collaboration was initiated in mid-2020, with the intent to create long-term value through the alignment of manufacturing approaches that enable clients to bring their products to patients more easily and faster. Together, the two CDMOs are mutually enhancing their services by offering complementary skills and experience along the biopharmaceutical value chain. Today’s announcement marks a milestone in the development of this important collaboration.

The established framework consists of an overall collaboration agreement that regulates the intended contributions of both parties to ultimately generate added value for clients and patients around the world. Further operational agreements and guidelines between various departments including Quality, Development Service and Logistics have been implemented. These cover key standards for joint approaches as well as core inputs and processes across both organizations to align interfaces and optimize services for the client’s convenience and long-term planning.

“The formation of the mutual agreements and alignment on a client approach were foundational steps that both Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma identified early in our exploration of this strategic alliance,” stated Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “We look forward to the new progress that this step will facilitate.”

The close alignment of departments also includes the companies’ global business development teams. The two organizations have now clearly defined the target markets for their collaboration, focusing on Europe, US and the Asia-Pacific, as well as emerging markets. The teams are working closely together to approach clients who may derive value from the complementary skills provided by both CDMOs. Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma have already successfully initiated their first joint client projects, and additional projects are in discussion.

“We are very interested to see how the experience gained in these initial projects will further enhance our strategic alliance,” noted Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “These client engagements will provide valuable insights for our teams to leverage in refining the alignment of our processes and approaches.”

As their collaboration matures, both companies will still independently address and service current and new clients while they pursue further cooperative integration of their services and expertise in todays’ rapidly evolving global healthcare environment. Both organizations remain committed to simplifying and accelerating the development of promising new therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases and will continue to pursue a range of strategic initiatives designed to support this goal globally.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,000 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing 5,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.