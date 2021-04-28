FastLabs Partners With REEF Technology to Launch New Fast PCR COVID-19 Testing Sites Across South Florida

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FastLabs’ MD RV, the leading rapid medical testing company, has partnered with Miami-based giant REEF Technology to expand its rapid COVID-19 testing. The first combined location will be at Sawgrass Mills Mall located at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323 (adjacent to Primark) and joins the other FastLabs sites located at The Falls Mall and at the service station next to Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami. The Sawgrass Mills site, now accepting appointments, will offer fast PCR tests, rapid antigen tests, rapid antibody tests and complete flu panel with results given as quickly as a few minutes.

The site is ideal for patients looking for the convenience of results within minutes without having to get out of their cars or wait in long lines. All sites are cash-operated and offer all paperwork for insurance reimbursement. Tests will be administered using the highly accurate nasal swab or finger prick method. Appointments are scheduled via FastLabs’ website: www.fastlabsmed.com.

“We’re excited to increase access to rapid testing through REEF HEALTH’s locations, which provide us quick, scalable options for expansion,” said Dr. Raul Cruz, Chief Medical Officer of FastLabs. “As the demand grows, we’re prepared to provide the highest standard in point-of-care testing and diagnostic solutions and hope to expand into vaccinations during Phase 2 of our partnership with REEF.”

The locations and logistics are made possible through REEF Technology’s healthcare arm, REEF HEALTH, which uses its network of more than 5,000 parking locations, staffing and infrastructure to help healthcare providers reach more patients. This allows COVID-19 testing sites to operate with speed and efficiency while minimizing the risk of exposure and transmission.

“Our partnership with FastLabs speaks directly to REEF’s goal to bring essential medical services closer to places people actually live,” said Bob Griffing, SVP - Healthcare at REEF Technology. “We’re challenging traditional ideas of care delivery and access, using unconventional venues to improve the patient experience, bring healthcare to patients’ blocks and build healthier neighborhoods.”

Consistent testing with rapid technologies has repeatedly reduced COVID-19 infection rates by 80% in recent studies, emphasizing the importance of frequency and quick result turnaround times - both of which remain at the core of the FastLabs’ mission. The company’s expansive and effective rapid testing strategy includes rapid antibody, rapid antigen, and rapid molecular testing, all designated with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Traditional point-of-care services are a thing of the past and health transparency is at the fingertips of the consumer. FastLabs is committed to convenient testing sites and reliable answers during uncertain times while operating in compliance with all local, state, and federal laws, rules, and regulations. Additionally, all patients receive the necessary paperwork for their insurance reimbursement needs, further reducing barriers to rapid access and facilitating access to the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, where private insurers must waive a member’s payments for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and related services.

To make an appointment at any FastLabs location and find pricing options, visit FastLabsMed.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About FastLabs

FastLabs is a leading medical diagnostics company that provides rapid and accurate laboratory and medical testing for easy, safe, and quick lab results. Currently focused on COVID testing and other viruses, FastLabs provides express results for those that need fast PCR and rapid testing from the convenience of their vehicles, businesses or homes. With results in minutes, accessibility to fast, reliable and advanced technologies for accurate viral detection is FastLabs’ strongpoint in the effort to help expedite diagnosis, treatment and mitigate the spread of disease.

About Reef Technology

REEF’s mission is to connect the world to your block. We transform underutilized urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences. With an ecosystem of 4,500 locations and a team of 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. Together we are leveraging the power of proximity to keep our communities moving forward in a sustainable and thoughtful way.