Harris Williams Advises CIS Secure Computing, Inc. on its Sale to HKW

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised CIS Secure Computing, Inc. (CIS), a portfolio company of Acorn Growth Companies (Acorn), on its sale to HKW. CIS is a provider of secure endpoint communications technologies for enduring national security missions of the U.S. government. The transaction was led by Chris Rogers, David Jones, Chris Smith and Elliot Cave of the Harris Williams Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) Group and Shinik Patel of the firm’s Richmond office.

“CIS is widely recognized as a market leader in secure endpoint communications technologies and is a trusted partner supporting the most important national security missions of the U.S. government,” said Chris Rogers, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The company grew significantly under Acorn’s ownership, and we are excited to watch the company continue executing on its strategic priorities in partnership with HKW.”

“This transaction highlights continued investor interest for platforms providing innovative solutions for national security missions,” added Chris Smith, a director at Harris Williams. “CIS combines proprietary hardware and mobile software solutions for providing endpoint security that truly sets the business apart in the defense and government technology market.”

CIS is a provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers. CIS designs and manufactures a wide range of products and IT equipment to support stringent government security requirements. The company’s customers include organizations and communities throughout global defense, intelligence, law enforcement and homeland security whose missions depend heavily on their ability to communicate and securely exchange information while operating in challenging physical environments.

Acorn is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on aerospace, defense and intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the aerospace, defense and intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

HKW is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented companies with talented management teams in the U.S. and Canada. HKW targets companies in the business services, health and wellness, and technology sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 64 platform transactions of lower middle market companies throughout North America, as well as 70 add-on acquisitions.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams ADG Group offers strategic advice to a global base of leading aerospace, defense and government services clients. For more information on the ADG Group and other recent transactions, visit the ADG Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

