CU Business Group Launches Partnership with Community Capital to Provide Online Loan Marketplace for Credit Unions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CU Business Group, LLC (“CUBG”), the nation’s largest business services Credit Union Service Organization (“CUSO”), today announced it has partnered with Community Capital Technology Inc. (“Community Capital”) to leverage the firm’s online loan marketplace and business intelligence platform to provide a better, more efficient way for their credit union clients to optimize their loan portfolios.

The CUBG Loan Marketplace will enable credit unions to more easily place and source quality commercial loan participations, as well as find and connect to other credit opportunities and capital partners. Whether the credit union is a seller looking to improve ROA, decrease loan to share ratios, or reduce asset concentrations ‒ or a buyer seeking to diversify asset classes or access a broader range of deal flow, CUBG’s exclusive digital community will provide a seamless solution for managing commercial loan balance sheet risk and returns.

“Our team is always exploring new opportunities to leverage the latest service and technology solutions to grow our business and deliver real value to credit unions,” said Larry Middleman, President and CEO of CUBG. “This partnership with Community Capital is reflective of our ongoing commitment to innovation and finding easier, smarter ways to help credit unions more effectively manage their commercial loan portfolios and achieve their strategic goals.”

“We are excited to partner with such a forward-looking company that understands the unique needs of credit unions. By providing both an intuitive, best-in-class digital platform to manage loan participations and expanded deal flow access, this partnership will enable us to significantly scale our participations program to better serve our credit union clients’ growing demand,” said Dexter De Mesa, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for CUBG.

CEO and Founder of Community Capital, Garrett Smith, added, “We are delighted to be working with the CUBG team, who shares our passion for using new technologies to provide near-term, high-impact solutions for clients. The CUBG Loan Marketplace delivers on our mission to transform how community-based financial institutions manage liquidity and grow their loan portfolios through enhanced deal sourcing, decision-making intelligence, and streamlined transactions. Now more than ever, providing cost-effective tools for efficient balance sheet management is essential for these institutions who serve as critical sources of capital for communities and businesses nationwide.”

Smith continued, “As we continue to rapidly expand our ecosystem of institutions across the U.S., this partnership with CUBG - and their growing network of more than 600 credit unions - demonstrates our deep commitment to the community financial sector and the important role we can play in providing industry-leading liquidity management solutions.”

About CU Business Group, LLC. CU Business Group, LLC, provides business lending, deposit and consulting services to credit unions nationwide. Based in Portland, Ore., CUBG delivers products and technical expertise to credit unions with advanced business programs, and all the basics for those just starting out. CUBG has a staff of 62 business services professionals and is the largest business services CUSO in the industry, serving more than 625 credit unions in 48 states. www.cubg.org

About Community Capital Technology Inc. (“CCT”). Community Capital is a digital platform for optimizing the management of loan portfolios. CCT’s loan transaction marketplace provides Regional Banks, Community Banks, CUSOs, Credit Unions, and other non-bank originators or credit investors, a simpler, more cost effective and transparent way to buy, sell and/or participate out loans. Member firms are able to efficiently find relevant opportunities or partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns, resulting in better access to capital for their clients and communities. For further information, visit: www.communityct.com