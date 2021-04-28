First Insight and Luxury Connect Expand Partnership

GURUGRAM, India & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading technology company that is transforming how companies make product investment, pricing and marketing decisions, today announced a partnership with Luxury Connect, the premiere global brand management and strategy consulting organization bringing luxury brands to India. The partnership will establish Luxury Connect’s Technology and Innovation arm, which will continue Luxury Connect’s mission to serve all aspects of the retail and luxury industries worldwide.

“The luxury industry has long restricted its adoption of digital tools and media. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital disruption, with businesses around the world recognizing that technology is critical to today's decision making processes,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. “We are excited to partner with Luxury Connect to further enhance our ability to support the needs of the luxury industry and build on our current work with luxury footwear, accessories and outerwear brands across Europe and North America.”

“First Insight is a pioneer in the digital product testing arena with technology that can predict product success at a style stage. Predictive analytics not only help reduce waste but also ensure the right price, style and product placement for the right customer,” said Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO of Luxury Connect. “No longer can luxury brands afford to burn their unsold inventory or produce styles that do not accurately reflect the voice of the customer. Partnering with First Insight is sure to add great value to luxury brands we are associated with.”

About Luxury Connect:

Luxury Connect LLP is a strategy consulting organization that focuses on servicing the entire value chain ranging from advisory, compliance and operations. Its key differentiating factor is its focus on talent development via its unique proposition of LCBS, India’s first and only Luxury Business School. Set up in 2012 by veteran Luxury pioneers, Luxury Connect has been the name behind bringing luxury brands like Gianni Versace, Versace Collection, Versace Home, Corneliani, John Smedley, Tween | Damat | ADV, Ferre, Cadini, etc. to India. With a 360-degree approach to Luxury in India, Luxury Connect covers products and services throughout its reputable partner community.

Always on the forefront of offering cutting edge innovative solutions to its clients and partners, Luxury Connect now commences its journey into the retail tech space by its first partnership with First Insight Inc. This division will soon be followed by other innovative technological solutions that are necessary to the fast-changing retail environment.

For more information, visit www.luxuryconnect.in

About First Insight, Inc.

First Insight is one of the world’s leading Experience Management (XM) platforms that empowers companies to incorporate the Voice of the Customer into the design, pricing, planning and marketing of products and service offerings. Through the use of online consumer engagement tools, the First Insight platform gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Customers include some of world’s leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, consumer products companies, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.