Advent Technologies Announces Membership in The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“ Advent“) today announced that it is now a member of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA). Advent is active in the next-generation fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The U.S. corporation develops cutting-edge technologies allowing for an ‘Any Fuel. Anywhere.’ option in which Advent’s high-temp fuel cells can go beyond hydrogen by converting hydrogen carriers and other e-fuels to electricity.

FCHEA is the national trade association in the U.S. representing leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies and solutions. Members of the association represent the full industry supply chain with members based the U.S. and around the world. The mission of FCHEA is to advance the commercialization of and promote the markets for fuel cells and hydrogen energy.

Advent’s vision to create a safer, cleaner world by accelerating the process of decarbonization through innovative, flexible technologies aligns well with FCHEA’s three primary activities of:

Leading national advocacy to encourage all levels of government to support fuel cell and hydrogen technology research, development, and deployment;

Providing the industry with a voice in shaping regulations, codes, and standards to enable commercial growth, while ensuring the highest levels of consumer safety and satisfaction;

Educating the public, and key opinion and policy leaders on the economic and environmental benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen technologies.

“ The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association is excited that Advent Technologies, with its broad portfolio of fuel cell components and systems, has joined our association,” said Morry Markowitz, FCHEA President. “ Advent’s membership lends another unified voice to amplify the key role fuel cells and hydrogen can and will play in decarbonizing our energy future in the U.S. and around the world.”

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added, “ We are thrilled to be a member of FCHEA and to more actively support the commercialization of fuel cells across the U.S. market, and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with FCHEA and our fellow members to help the hydrogen and fuel cell industries thrive while remaining committed to actively playing our role in the clean energy transition through that advancement of innovative, effective solutions.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an American corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents (issued and pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-gen high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions – offering a flexible ‘Any Fuel. Anywhere’ option for the automotive, maritime, aviation and power generation sectors. www.advent.energy

About the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) represents the leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. FCHEA drives support and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.