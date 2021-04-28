For The Moms That Do It All, Find The Gift That Says It All At Macy’s

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Mother’s Day, pamper the Moms who do it all with thoughtful gifts from Macy’s (NYSE:M). From luxe items to gifts under $100, $50 and $25, online or in store, finding Mom that special item is more convenient than ever. Plus, whether she’s running a virtual 5k, juggling work and homework or is the social butterfly of the family, Macy’s easy-to-use Mother’s Day Gift Guide helps customers discover the perfect gift for her unique personality and style. Throughout the month of May, Macy’s joins March of Dimes in their mission to support healthy Moms and strong babies by inviting customers to round-up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $0.99) and donate their change, or donate online at macys.com, to benefit March of Dimes.

“We have a beautifully curated assortment of gifts to help show appreciation for all that Moms do and the love they bring into our lives,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “This year we celebrate every Mom’s personal style, through the lens of the multiple roles she plays. From the wellness guru to foodie of the family and ranging from the ultra-luxe to under $25 - we have the perfect gift that Mom will love.”

Give. Love. Believe.

This year, Macy’s Mother’s Day campaign is celebrating the “she-ro” of the family, who has taken on everything and then some during this challenging year. In Macy’s Mother’s Day commercial, the true expression of love is explored through the thoughtfulness of gift giving. For the women who are balancing virtual school, work and family life, this spot showcases the emotions behind a special gift that makes our matriarchs feel appreciated for all they do.

Great Gifts At Every Price

$25 and under

$50 and under

$100 and under

Luxe Gifts

Macy’s Wine Shop

Give Mom a way to unwind with a selection of wines from the world’s top vineyards available from Macy’s Wine Shop. Whether you’re giving a bottle or a case, choose her favorites or a pre-selected assortment curated by experts that arrive straight to your door within two to three days. Plus, just in time for Mother’s Day, the Macy’s Wine Shop will be offering 25 percent off site-wide through May 9 with code 25FORMOM. Discover the extra special sipping experience today at macyswineshop.com.

Personal Stylist

With both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help find the right gifts for every Mom in the family. Additionally, these shopping experts can help make this Mother’s Day special by finding home entertaining items for each and every socially distanced celebration. To make an appointment, visit macys.com/personalstylist.

Macy’s Gift Cards Always Fit

Struggling to find the right gift? Give them a Macy’s gift card and let them select something they love or double the gift by also booking a Personal Stylist appointment for two gifts in one. For long distance celebrations, you can still let Mom know she’s special by sending her an e-gift card.

About Macy’s

