TrellisWare Teams with Spectranetix to Integrate TrellisWare Technologies’ TSM™ Waveform into their CMOSS ComScan® Solution for US Army Capability Set 23

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. and Spectranetix, Inc. announced today that they have accomplished an industry-first integration of the TrellisWare® TSM™ waveform into the Spectranetix ComScan® communications solution developed for the US Army’s Capability Set 23 design goals.

Aligned with the US Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Tactical Radio Waveforms and The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) technical standard, Spectranetix recently completed a successful Phase 2 test under US Army Technical Exchange Meeting 4 Capability Set 23 (TEM4 CS23) effort by delivering a prototype ComScan® multi-mission EW/SIGINT/COMMS/PNT system. The ComScan® system provides tactical communications network capability in line with the US Army’s CS23 objective of modernizing tactical network capacity, resiliency, and convergence.

“Spectranetix has been at the forefront of the development and driving the adoption of US Army CMOSS and The Open Group SOSA™ aligned capabilities by our customers,” said Bret Banfield, VP GM of Spectranetix. “This successful TEM4 CMOSS TSM demonstration furthers the Army's objective of having a multi-mission converged capability on mounted vehicles.”

“TrellisWare is excited to team with Spectranetix with the integration of our TSM™ software into their CMOSS communications solution,” said Chris Litvin, director of TSM solutions at TrellisWare. “TrellisWare’s TSM waveform will be fielded as the advanced networking waveform for the ITN Capability Set 21 covering the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Factor (HMS) Program of Record (PoR) platforms. The successful integration of TSM into the ComScan system is a major step towards realizing Army CS23 goals.”

The ComScan multi-mission system delivered under the program is CMOSS and SOSA™ aligned, and is populated with the Precision Navigation and Timing (PNT) plug-in card and SX-610 Mobile Ad-hoc Networking (MANET) CMOSS Radio Card to enable tactical communications via the TrellisWare® TSM™ MANET waveform. The TSM™ waveform provides transport of voice, data, and position location information over a wide range of frequencies in the UHF/L/S bands without requiring additional infrastructure.

The Phase 2 test was conducted at US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix where the ComScan® system was integrated into the Stryker platform, and demonstrated full interoperability with existing hand-held Army Leader radios utilizing the TSM-6 waveform. The Phase 1 test was conducted at the US Army’s Open Innovation Lab, APG.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. Our TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

About Spectranetix, Inc.

Spectranetix, based in Silicon Valley and Seattle, builds state-of-the-art CMOSS/SOSA™-aligned systems and wireless technologies for defense primes, military groups, government agencies, and commercial industries. Spectranetix’s core competencies are building CMOSS/SOSA™-aligned hardware/software/toolkits, radio frequency communications, electronic warfare technologies, system design, networking, and hardware/software integration. Information about Spectranetix is available at www.Spectranetix.com.

Spectranetix is part of the Pacific Defense family of companies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to military-use electromagnetic spectrum technologies and solutions. Pacific Defense supports the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards and mirrors the way military services address EMS warfare. For more information visit www.pacific-defense.com.