Acxiom Becomes Google Cloud Partner

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a new global strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide innovative Acxiom marketing solutions for customers on Google Cloud. This new partnership combines Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technology with Acxiom’s ethically sourced, privacy-compliant customer data management solutions and diverse data sets. This will enable new and existing customers deeper data intelligence and high-performance activation.

As digital marketing capabilities transform and become increasingly channel agnostic, the ability to create dynamic experiences to achieve key business goals becomes both more difficult and more impactful for brands. Economic pressure due to the pandemic is driving businesses to look for flexibility, speed to market, and efficiencies often found in cloud-based applications. Acxiom addresses these challenges by helping clients increase their customer intelligence by providing innovative and cost-effective marketing analytics and data management solutions on Google Cloud. These native cloud application capabilities, in combination with Acxiom’s customer intelligence capabilities, are designed to address a company’s business and marketing intelligence needs in a flexible and scalable environment.

“The need for data to be easily accessible in the cloud and integrated with end-user marketing tools that provide key business insights is at an all-time high,” said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom. “This partnership allows us to develop deeper analytics and market-leading data management capabilities while providing our clients the flexibility that cloud-based solutions offer. As a Google Cloud partner, we look forward to developing and delivering our innovative data management solutions in the cloud for many years to come.”

As brands continue to execute digital transformation, they want the ability to access data from anywhere by having more innovative cloud-based solutions to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on their data with confidence.

“By deploying its datasets and solutions on Google Cloud, Acxiom is making it very easy for customers to access and manage vast quantities of data, and to maximize its value with cloud capabilities in data blending, AI, and analytics,” said Gia Winters, Director, Cloud Sales at Google Cloud.

The partnership will add to Acxiom’s expert services across the Google marketing product suite. Acxiom is a Google Certified partner for Google Customer Match, which creates ad audiences using customer data. This strategy allows businesses to accomplish goals related to brand awareness and sales.

For more information about Acxiom’s cloud-enabled analytics available on Google Cloud, visit Acxiom.com/googlecloud.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.