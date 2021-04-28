Attabotics partners with AltaML and Amii to bolster artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for supply chains.

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attabotics, the 3D robotics supply chain company, today announced a partnership with AltaML, a leading Canadian applied artificial intelligence and machine learning company, and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), one of the world’s preeminent centers of artificial intelligence research and application, to develop capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that further optimize efficiency and productivity in Attabotics’ innovative supply chain infrastructure. Together, the three organizations will begin operationalizing the partnership through projects that combine AI technologies with IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance Attabotics’ data management and capabilities.

Requiring 85 percent less space than typical fulfillment warehouses, Attabotics is an entirely new way to store and pick goods in warehouses that is tailor-made to help retailers respond to changing e-commerce demands and empower brands. The company transforms the rows and aisles of a typical warehouse into a single, vertical storage structure that’s modular and scalable, and uses “3D” robots internally to store and retrieve items for box packers on the outside perimeter. Attabotics offers an ideal applied platform to utilize emerging technologies to optimize the supply chain for modern commerce.

Integrating AI technology into the supply chain for transparency, predictive analytics and network optimization is integral as the pandemic has shown that the traditional supply chain doesn’t – and won’t – support modern consumer behavior. Attabotics is building advanced AI/ML capabilities that maximize supply chain system throughput by predictively optimizing fulfillment while minimizing downtime. Attabotics drives these advanced AI models by leveraging IoT data derived from modern cloud based robotic operations. With AltaML and Amii, Attabotics is taking another step toward building out its digitally integrated, distributed network that is optimized for modern commerce.

“We’re excited to work with two world-renowned organizations to build the future of innovation in Canada,” said Scott Gravelle, Attabotics CEO. “Creating alliances with industry-leading partners is something we’ve put an emphasis on, which is why we’re so grateful to have identified the right partners in AltaML and Amii to help further optimize our platform as we revolutionize the supply chain.”

This collaboration draws on the strengths of three Alberta technology leaders to expand the data analytics capabilities for customers. Combining Attabotics’ expertise in warehousing and fulfillment with AltaML’s expertise developing applied AI solutions and Amii’s world-leading research expertise, the collaboration will enable innovation in areas such as maximizing system automation uptime and throughput. This partnership will also support the growth of Calgary and Alberta as an innovation hub and contributes to an ecosystem where technology and innovation continue to thrive.

“AltaML builds and deploys AI-powered software for complex problems, creating new competitive advantage for our partners,” said Nicole Janssen, AltaML co-CEO. “Attabotics has disrupted traditional warehousing, and we are thrilled to work with them, and Amii, to optimize their processes through applied AI. We are already seeing promising results and look forward to many more to come.”

“Amii is thrilled to be part of this one-of-a-kind collaboration bringing together three of Alberta’s leading technology organizations. Together, we’re demonstrating the province’s reputation as a hub for technology and artificial intelligence through the combination of Attabotics’ transformational work in advanced robotics for supply chain, Amii’s leadership and expertise in artificial intelligence research and development and AltaML’s proven record in applying AI to create business impact. This partnership shows the power of public-private partnerships and is further proof of Alberta’s leadership in the research and application of AI,” said Cam Linke, Amii CEO.

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing a company’s warehouse needs by 85%. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands including luxury department store Nordstrom, and other retailers across apparel, food & beverage, and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

About AltaML

AltaML is an award-winning AI software company driven by a purpose to elevate human potential through applied AI. AltaML works with organizations as an invested partner, bringing its deep AI expertise together with partner domain expertise to create productivity-enhancing solutions to complex problems. AltaML’s customers are primarily enterprise-level organizations undergoing digital transformation and looking for predictive value from their data. In 2020, AltaML was named one of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ awards, was the winner of Start Alberta’s “Most Significant Cross-Community Collaboration of the Year” award for the AltaML Applied AI Lab, and was named a 2020 Responsible AI Award winner by AI Global. AltaML has offices in Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto.

About Amii

One of Canada’s three centres of AI excellence in the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Amii (the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) is an Alberta-based non-profit institute that supports world-leading research in artificial intelligence and machine learning and translates scientific advancement into industry adoption. Amii grows AI capabilities through advancing leading-edge research, delivering exceptional educational offerings and providing business advice – all with the goal of building in-house AI capabilities. For more information, visit amii.ca.