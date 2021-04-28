Behavox Shows Strong Industry Momentum With Notable Product, Customer, And Partner Progress

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, which uses AI to enable enterprises to organize and refine their data into actionable information that protects and promotes business growth, has demonstrated significant momentum in the past two months, delivering several milestones that showcase the company's innovation, increasing customer demand, and ability to help global enterprises generate valuable insights from a widening sprawl of internal communications data.
Behavox continues to attract new customers, including global hedge fund Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and private equity firm The Jordan Company. Behavox also introduced expanded data archiving capabilities via Behavox Archiving and the broader ability to analyze data from corporate and non-corporate applications including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom. As a market leader, Behavox also unveiled groundbreaking research revealing the extent of illegal and harmful misconduct among corporate employees during the pandemic, reinforcing the context and urgent need for its solutions.
Recent announcements made by Behavox include:
- Global hedge fund Schonfeld selects Behavox Archiving, Compliance and Voice for coverage of encrypted communication apps like WhatsApp and WeChat and for the ability to enhance its compliance and data archiving capabilities.
- Private equity firm The Jordan Company selects Behavox Archiving and Compliance to improve the speed and accuracy of its compliance capabilities and ability to analyze data for identifying non-compliant behavior.
- Expansion of the Behavox Archiving Solution to speed and simplify search, analytics and accessibility of enterprise communications data.
- The inaugural Behavox Enterprise Conduct & Risk Report, a multinational research study, which found startling rates of illegal and harmful misconduct among employees working indefinitely from home during the pandemic.
- The follow-up to the Behavox Enterprise Conduct & Risk Report, which found fear and apathy among many HR professionals keeping many from addressing workplace misconduct like racism, sexual harassment, bullying, drugs, eavesdropping, corporate espionage, corporate sabotage, and theft of intellectual property.
- The addition of Zoom to Behavox's widening coverage of collaboration applications for expanded compliance capabilities at global enterprises and financial firms.
- The addition of Microsoft Teams to the expanding list of industry-leading applications covered by the Behavox Compliance platform.
- Partnering with Red Box to enhance the value of voice data analytics
- Integration of WhatsApp and WeChat data into Behavox Compliance platform, a pressing need among compliance professionals at financial firms.
- Expansion of the Behavox Compliance platform with Twitter support to help customers comply with regulators and avoid reputational damage.
- Appointment of Chief Technology Officer and former Oracle Cloud CTO Joseph Benjamin to broaden and accelerate innovation in the company's next stage of growth.
- Demonstrated commitment to security by completing SOC 2 training certification.
"For more than a year, we've seen the pandemic's effects on distributed workforces that have tested the ability of our customers to protect morale, manage risk, and sustain business continuity like never before," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "We've been with them every step of the way during this difficult time, and even more so in 2021. With our unwavering commitment to help customers preserve and protect the integrity of their organizations, we are steadfast in our effort to help them modernize the way they archive, analyze, and act on their data to protect and promote their business growth."
About Behavox Ltd.
Behavox is an enterprise data company that uses AI and machine learning to enable enterprises to organize and refine their data into actionable information that protects and promotes business growth.
A trusted regulatory expert, Behavox provides Compliance, Conduct, and Archiving solutions that help global enterprises and financial firms generate valuable insights from internal communications like voice, email, text, social media, chat, and collaboration. Behavox covers more than 150 data types of corporate and non-traditional applications, including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Zoom, across multiple languages, conduct scenarios, and risk categories.
Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.