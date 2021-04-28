ZYUS Life Sciences Increases Global Patient Access to Medical Cannabinoids in Australia with Health House International Sales and Distribution Agreement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, is pleased to announce that it has entered a new non-exclusive, multiyear agreement with Australian medical cannabis importer, HHI (Australia) Pty Ltd (“Health House”), to sell and distribute ZYUS’ cannabinoid formulations to medical patients through wholesale agents, such as pharmacies and hospitals. The agreement covers cannabinoid formulations including oils, as well as future product categories when they become available, with supply expected to hit the Australian market as early as the second half of 2021.

ZYUS is leveraging science to advance the clinical understanding of cannabinoids and their role of pain management. In late 2020, ZYUS launched direct sales and distribution of its products to registered patients across Canada, and this new agreement with Health House will be the first time ZYUS products will be available to medical patients internationally -- an important milestone in ZYUS’ strategy of rapidly increasing product distribution internationally.

ZYUS is committed to developing the highest quality products, which are manufactured based on GMP standards to ensure consistency in therapeutic formulations. Three of ZYUS’ cannabinoid formulations will initially be available in Australia as part of this partnership, including a balanced CBD/THC-based oil, a high CBD oil and a high THC oil, and expand to include topicals once available.

“At ZYUS, we believe there is no mission more important than to improve quality of life for the millions suffering from physical and emotional pain, and we are proud to partner with Health House to unlock the extraordinary potential of plant-made therapeutics for patients in Australia,” said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. “Health House shares many of ZYUS’ values and have become pioneers in the Australian medical cannabis industry with the shared belief in the future of plant-made therapeutics. We are looking forward to working with them to help patients across the country.”

“More than three million Australians suffer from pain, leading to reduced productivity, happiness and overall well-being, without a solution. Pain management is a key area to apply the therapeutic use of plant-made medicines to truly make a difference,” said Paul Mavor, Pharmacist, Health House. “ZYUS has charted a successful course to improve patient quality of life through its products and long-standing industry leadership, and Health House is excited to be able to open the door for patients in Australia to get the relief they need.”

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgels, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

About Health House

Health House International is an international pharmaceutical distributor specialising in, but not limited to, the distribution of medicinal cannabis products across Australasia, United Kingdom and Europe.

The Company is a fully licenced and regulated specialised importer, exporter, consolidator and distributor of medicinal cannabis currently distributing 11+ medicinal cannabis products to pharmacies, prescribers, specialist medicinal cannabis clinics and researchers across Australasia. With its Wholesale Dealers and Controlled Drugs licences the Company supplies pharmacies, hospitals, government departments, veterinarians and other wholesalers with medicinal cannabis and general pharmaceutical products in the UK and Europe. www.healthhouse.com.au

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, research activities and product lines.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information respecting the proposed research or results therefrom, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.