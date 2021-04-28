Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 3-Unit ROSA Order

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for three ROSA systems from one of its authorized dealers.

Although not disclosed, the end-user for these ROSA units is a leading manufacturer of luxury automobiles. ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD reports that ROSA has seen a dramatic increase in deployment and acceptance in recent months due to the unit’s ability to detect and deter trespassing, loitering, theft and vagrancy.

“This end-user has seen an increase in trespassing and theft at one of their distribution sites, and a deployment of a few ROSAs is the ideal response to address this situation,” said Jordan Lippel, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions at RAD. “As much as we’d like to reveal the names of the dealer and end-user, the nature of our agreements prohibits us from disclosing any specifics,” Lippel added.

“This RAD dealer came onboard within the past few months, and the results from their activities have been remarkable,” said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. “There is much more coming in the sales pipeline, and we are grateful for their extraordinary rollout of the entire RAD ecosystem to their clients.” Folmer stated that additional deployments at this end-user’s facilities are anticipated following this initial installation, which is expected in May.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.