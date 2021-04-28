Tenovos and Wrike Partner To Boost Productivity and Collaboration for Global Marketing Teams

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenovos, the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it has teamed up with Wrike — a leading collaborative work management solution that’s now part of Citrix — to bring marketing professionals an intelligent document and work management platform that allows them to work collaboratively in one flexible, scalable platform.

With global companies adopting hybrid work models in a post-pandemic era, organizations are seeking out holistic solutions that help teams work productively together, no matter where they are. Wrike’s versatile and intelligent collaborative work management platform combined with Tenovos’ digital asset management tool gives marketers a “single source of truth” for managing projects, workflows, and content creation, as well as storage and distribution.

“Managing the end-to-end process for creating and delivering marketing assets — from ideation to distribution across all channels — is hugely complex for any sized organization, but especially for global enterprises,” says D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. “The joint offering immediately eases that complexity, optimizes the creative operations process, and drives significant cost savings and incremental revenue in bringing products to market. Marketers can upload approved assets directly from Wrike to Tenovos with a single click and rest assured that only the most up-to-date and approved content is accessible for global campaigns.”

“Marketing teams have to move fast, execute on time, and deliver to a high standard — consistently,” says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. “Often relying heavily on outside contractors, a single document can go through myriad cycles in the creative process, and every project must map back to business goals and show impact to the C-suite. Strategic integrations with digital asset management partners like Tenovos are critical to organizations of any size that are building holistic work management and collaborative workflow practices to support the future way of working — which demands accuracy and speed.”

For more information about the partnership between Tenovos and Wrike or to request a demo, please visit www.wrike.com/partners/tenovos.

About Wrike

Wrike, now part of Citrix, is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

