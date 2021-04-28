MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Trimmer of the Gamecocks

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s a match made in MANSCAPED™ heaven. Leading men’s grooming brand and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks have come together for an unprecedented and undoubtedly harmonious partnership. Known for its extensive roster of acclaimed global sports sponsorships, MANSCAPED and its confident but never cocky (until now) sports marketing department is proud to announce its first partnership with a college athletic program. Not to mention one that’s earned 11 national team and individual titles since 2010 in the NCAA Division I Southeastern Conference (SEC). And with the most loyal fanbase around!

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our sports marketing vertical – our entrance into college sports, and with an incredible major athletic program competing in the SEC,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “Our Gen Z consumers make up a passionate and growing demographic of our customer base. With this partnership, we’re supporting them in a way that is true to our marketing foundation and sure to make everyone smile.”

Already underway, the brand’s South Carolina Gamecocks’ partnership encompasses many programs including football, men’s basketball, and baseball. MANSCAPED will receive exposure through such areas as in-venue signage, television-visible signage, and social and digital integration.

“We’re pleased to partner with MANSCAPED on the brand’s first U.S. college sports relationship, and we welcome them to Gamecock nation,” said Darren McPhail, general manager for Gamecock Sports Properties, the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder and local Learfield IMG College team.

A gamecock, of course, is a fighting rooster known for its spirit and courage – two traits that seamlessly resonate with the MANSCAPED brand and its mission to unlock confidence in men. The pride that South Carolina athletes and fans showcase in Gamecock culture and their beloved mascot, Cocky, is something special and storied. Cocky himself has been generating enthusiasm at sporting events 40 years strong at the 200+ year-old university. Now, they have another boost of morale knowing MANSCAPED’s on their side.

Servicing men from California to the Carolinas, MANSCAPED is available via a custom one-stop-shop, on Amazon, and in Target and Best Buy across that 3,000-mile span. One billion consumers in more than 30 countries can also purchase MANSCAPED products by visiting www.manscaped.com. Follow the Fighting Gamecocks and our fun co-branded collaborations at GamecocksOnline.com.

About The University of South Carolina:

The University of South Carolina (USC), located in the capital city of Columbia, was established in 1801 and is a full-service, state-supported research university that includes the 358-acre Columbia campus and seven regional campuses with a total full-time student body population of more than 46,000 and 2,100 full-time faculty members. USC's athletic teams have been known as the Gamecocks for more than 100 years. More than 530 student-athletes participate in one of USC's 21 intercollegiate athletic programs, which includes nine men's and 12 women's sports. Since 2015-16, South Carolina's athletics department has averaged a Top 25 finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup All-Sports Standings, measuring an athletics department's overall success. For more information, visit GamecocksOnline.com or connect with USC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retailers coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.