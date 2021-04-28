RingCentral Brings Accessible, Mobile Communications to CNIB Foundation

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that the CNIB Foundation (Canadian National Institute for the Blind), Canada's oldest and largest organization serving people with sight loss, has selected RingCentral Office® as its cloud communications solution. RingCentral provides accessible, cloud-based communications capabilities that enable CNIB Foundation’s staff to more effectively connect, communicate, and collaborate with each other.

As an organization dedicated to helping people with sight loss lead independent, active lives, the CNIB Foundation needed a communications solution that was accessible by design. They were previously hampered by an on-premise legacy PBX system, as that was the only option available that offered accessibility features. Without RingCentral, the CNIB Foundation found it difficult to modernize their communications infrastructure and offer a more mobile solution for its staff.

The switch to modern communications was challenging because there are not many technology solutions that cater to people with sight loss. Features such as screen magnification, screen reading, and keyboard-controlled hot keys are essential to CNIB Foundation’s workforce, as 20 percent are people with sight loss. They selected Web Content Accessibility Guidelines-compliant RingCentral Office for its ability to seamlessly switch from desktop to mobile, making it easy for those who are blind or partially sighted to work from anywhere. With the organization's mission to enable people impacted by blindness to "live the lives they choose", RingCentral was the right technology fit.

“Our goal is to give people with sight loss the tools, programs, and support they need to lead full, barrier-free lives,” said Frank Lombardo, vice president, Property and Technology for CNIB. “By providing us with an accessible communications solution, RingCentral is playing an integral role in advancing this mission. We're also very excited to be part of RingCentral’s Customer Advisory Board, which gives us a platform to provide insights into technological advancements that can be developed when it comes to designing for accessibility.”

With 54 offices spread across Canada, a cloud-based communications approach was important for the CNIB Foundation. It was also cumbersome to coordinate office moves with infrastructure, equipment, and all the added moving costs associated with on-premise solutions. With its communications now in the cloud with RingCentral, the non-profit can be more agile in the way they provision new users, enabling them to deploy donor funds in a more meaningful way.

“CNIB Foundation does incredible work advocating for Canadians with sight loss. I am thrilled that RingCentral is able to partner with them to help enable their workforce to be more productive and mobile,” said Phil Sorgen, chief revenue officer for RingCentral. “Technology has the potential to level the economic playing field for people with disabilities. Together, we can promote accessibility within communication tools so that every individual is empowered to thrive.”

