TrueNorth Announces Partnership With LoanPro

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a global fintech software development company, today announced its new partnership with LoanPro, a SaaS loan servicing/management software company which empowers tech-forward lenders through automation and data visibility. This new partnership offers financial institutions a direct path for implementing LoanPro’s enterprise-ready lending platform by using TrueNorth’s proven software development process and expert engineers.

Rhett Roberts, CEO of LoanPro states, “We are excited to be partnering with TrueNorth to offer a seamless onboarding experience, purchase through migration, of LoanPro’s Loan Management System (LMS). We see TrueNorth’s reliable software migration process as the best way for financial institutions to select our LMS and immediately migrate to their core system.”

LoanPro’s powerful platform is preferred by more than 600 innovative loan providers including Best Egg, Access Financial, Jackson Hewitt, Medallion Bank, Fundbox, and more.

TrueNorth CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman notes, “The LoanPro platform will help the competitive position of so many financial institutions who want to give their members a best-in-class loan offering experience. It is a great partnership as our engineers know the LoanPro platform and can integrate with legacy systems within a matter of months.”

TrueNorth’s pioneering leaders and software engineers have perfected a development process that brings products to market fast, 3 to 6 months in most cases. This rare combination has led to the successful execution of 120 digital transformations and 45 original enterprises built from the ground up.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch--Lending Club, Upgrade and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and has helped secure $40 billion in client funding. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop cutting-edge digital solutions for banks, credit unions, payment companies, lending firms, wealth management firms, and insurance companies. More recently, TrueNorth has expanded its expertise into additional mission critical industries including healthcare and education. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 70 employees from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, a development center in Buenos Aires, Argentina and strategic offices in Hong Kong, New York City and Austin, Texas.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit TrueNorth.co

About LoanPro – Lend | Service | Collect

LoanPro offers the first truly API-based, mid-market & enterprise Loan Servicing/Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) “the cloud” and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I type 2, & SOC II type 2 certified platform. LoanPro has $18B+ under management, $500M+ in monthly payments, 3.25M+ in loans and over 15,000 users.

For more information on LoanPro, visit us at LoanPro.io