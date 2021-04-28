Godspeed Capital Launches Defense & Government Focused Private Equity Firm with Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced its launch and strategic partnership with East Rock Capital, LLC (“East Rock Capital”).

East Rock Capital is a New York City-based investment firm that manages approximately $2.5 billion on behalf of a select group of high-net-worth families. United around the belief that talent is the best asset class, the firm seeks to partner with proven investing talent to create exceptional value.

“ We are proud to partner with this leading institution, that is well respected in the investment community and whose experience will be invaluable to Godspeed Capital as we execute our strategy to collaborate with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams seeking to grow and scale their businesses,” said Douglas T. Lake Jr., Founder and Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital. “ Godspeed Capital’s differentiated, partner-friendly investment approach led by our core values, deep Defense & Government sector expertise and relationships, coupled with our growth-oriented playbook, long-term vision, and creative capital solutions, make our firm an ideal partner.”

Godspeed Capital will target investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. Godspeed Capital’s objective is to partner with founder and management owned and operated businesses that have reached an inflection point in their trajectory. By teaming with management, Godspeed Capital is able to drive growth and value creation through strategic initiatives, operational improvements, technology investments, and add-on acquisitions. The firm will focus on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations.

Godspeed Capital is founded by Douglas T. Lake Jr., who was previously a Partner at DC Capital Partners. In his nearly two-decade career, Mr. Lake has been involved with over 40 private equity investments in companies across the Defense Technology, Government Services, Intelligence, and Engineering & Consulting Services markets. Joining Mr. Lake is Partner, Nathaniel T.G. Fogg, Principal, Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, and Associate, Jake Sliman. Mr. Fogg brings over 18 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, government, and military service to Godspeed Capital, having most recently served as President of Fogg Capital, a lower middle-market Defense & Government Services advisory firm. Mr. Abdel-Saheb previously served as Vice President at Greenhill & Co., a leading independent investment bank, where he focused on providing M&A and financial advisory services to the Industrial and Technology sectors. Mr. Sliman previously served as a private equity Associate at Accel-KKR, where he focused on buyout and growth capital investments in middle-market software and tech-enabled service businesses.

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth.

For more information, please visit Godspeed Capital’s website at www.godspeedcm.com or contact Godspeed Capital by email at info@godspeedcm.com.