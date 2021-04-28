Trustwave Nominated to Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustwave, a leading managed security services provider focused on managed detection and response, today announced it has been selected to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to help customers better defend themselves against cyber threats.

Trustwave was nominated for its managed detection and response services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), which provide real-time triage, analysis, investigation, response and remediation of security threats for Trustwave customers.

“This nomination by MISA further positions Trustwave as a top global cybersecurity defender and leader in managed detection and response,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president of global partners at Trustwave. “Trustwave will continue to collaborate with industry leaders like Microsoft in order to protect our customers with world-class services, technology and threat intelligence.”

For customers considering taking advantage of a scalable, cloud-native SIEM solution in their security operations, Trustwave Managed Detection and Response services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel provide teams with an agile plan to detect faster, respond quicker, and adapt sooner to security threats. Trustwave also offers Co-Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) Services, which integrate with Microsoft Azure Sentinel to extend security team capacity.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Trustwave, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster,” said Rani Lofstrom, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft Security.

For more information on how Trustwave integrates with Microsoft, please visit us in the Microsoft Azure Commercial Marketplace.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider focused on threat detection and response. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries.

