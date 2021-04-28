Motus Report Reveals the Costs of Distracted Driving Accidents to Employers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motus, the definitive leader in anywhere workforce solutions, today released the “2021 Motus Driver Safety Report: Returning to the Road,” which covers emerging driver risks and trends impacting employers as mobile employees adapt to the new normal. According to the report, the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents – distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence – continue to cost employers billions of dollars.

“Despite the pandemic’s large impact on travel, dropping business mileage well below normal levels for months, employers still pay the price for vehicle accidents,” said Ken Robinson, Market Research Manager at Motus. “Now, drivers are expected to return to the roads in increasing numbers. As traffic volumes increase, so does the risk of auto accidents. Both on-the-job and off-the-job driving accidents impact employers via property damage, workplace disruption, liability, health care and wage replacement.”

According to the report, although Americans drove 13% fewer miles in 2020, traffic fatalities rose. This is due in large part to bad habits drivers picked up while traffic volumes were low. For instance, U.S. metropolitan areas showed a 22% increase in vehicle speeds compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

“It's vital that employers offer tools and resources designed to reduce risk for their anywhere workforce,” said Robinson. “Effective safe driving programs not only protect employees but can also significantly impact an employers’ bottom line. Driver safety programs can reduce health care expenses to employers without reducing the benefits offered to employees. Less frequent auto accidents also improve productivity, as employees aren’t missing work for repairs, court, doctor’s appointments or injuries. Most importantly, helping employees change dangerous driving behaviors can make the roads safer for everyone.”

The report also found that for the first time in eight years, the average cost of vehicle insurance decreased from the previous year, falling 4% between 2020 and 2021. This was a direct result of the overall decrease in driving in 2020, which subsequently led drivers to file fewer claims, reducing rates. Motus projects that this break on premiums for drivers will not last long, as drivers will soon be returning to increasingly traffic laden roads with newly acquired bad habits.

To access the full report, please visit: https://resources.motus.com/reports/2021-driver-safety-report

About Motus

Motus is the definitive expert in anywhere workforce solutions. Its platform and proprietary software simplify the reimbursement and management of vehicle, device, work and living costs through personalized calculations. Powered by an unmatched pool of data, refined over more than 80 years, and updated in real time, Motus is the platform of choice for top Fortune 500 companies and organizations committed to workplace agility. Motus automotive data, captured and analyzed across the world’s largest retained pool of drivers, also underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard, the amount an individual can deduct for business vehicle expenses. For more information please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.