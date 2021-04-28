Groupon Chooses Teradata Vantage on AWS to Gain Greater Business Insights Across their Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform company, today announced that Groupon is moving its on-premises data warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Continuing its established relationship with Teradata, Groupon selected the company’s cloud offering to modernize their data analytics ecosystem so they can focus their resources on creating business value, rather than managing IT infrastructure.

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. With approximately 30 million active customers* and more than 1.5 billion groupons sold, Groupon remains one of the leading destinations for local experiences.

“As part of our ongoing work to modernize our technology stack, we knew we wanted to leverage the cloud for our data analytics platform,” said John Higginson, Chief Technology Officer, Groupon. “It wasn’t just the flexibility, agility and cost optimization, it was about unlocking business value by giving our partners – in marketing or sales or inventory or finance – the tools and the information they need to drive their parts of the business forward.

“We strongly considered moving to a different cloud data platform, but it became clear that the effort would require us to start from scratch and do a massive rebuild. There is a real opportunity cost to doing a technology transition like that and for Groupon, it wasn’t a great trade-off. We realized that our fastest and lowest-risk path to the cloud, with minimal downtime and proven stability at scale, was to continue with the Teradata family of products and move into Teradata Vantage on AWS.”

With Vantage delivered as-a-service on AWS, Groupon can take advantage of the cloud’s elasticity and scalability without sacrificing the performance and speed of the Vantage platform, particularly when managing mixed workloads. By integrating and optimizing their data analytics ecosystem in the secure and stable environment that Vantage provides, Groupon will be able to quickly generate mission-critical results, specifically in their key focus areas of finance and marketing. Teradata applications are integral to the healthy functioning of Groupon’s business, including Sarbanes-Oxley reporting as well as sales and marketing analytics, and they rely on Vantage’s unified data foundation to ensure the data is clean, governed, secured and trustworthy.

“We are excited to partner with Groupon and migrate their workloads to Vantage in the cloud on AWS,” said Barry Russell, SVP of Business Development and GM Cloud at Teradata. “We know that cost and performance are key factors, specifically when it comes to performing large scale analytic workloads in a stable environment. Groupon can now consistently execute their key business and digital innovation goals, while cost-effectively managing their workloads with an eye toward predictable growth. Vantage on AWS also gives them the power to tap into data from across their entire ecosystem, including Hadoop, to get a complete and integrated view of their customers to drive real-time personalized insights.”

Teradata Vantage is the leading multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies like Groupon can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business. And by combining Vantage with first-party cloud services, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

Groupon will be featured in an upcoming webinar sponsored by Teradata and AWS titled, Experiences & Best Practices for Cloud Deployments at Scale, on May 20 at 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT. It will feature Gartner Analyst Donald Feinberg, Groupon CTO John Higginson and Teradata CTO Stephen Brobst in a roundtable discussion about cloud success strategies.

* As of 12/31/2020