RADICL partners with Visier to transform employee engagement to a whole person framework.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The human capital management (HCM) industry is changing rapidly in the post-pandemic world — employers and employees have unmet needs and new, unique challenges. To help resolve these issues, RADICL, an authority in people science and employee experience design, announces a partnership with Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics. RADICL’s advisory approach, combined with Visier’s platform, helps leaders better engage teams by using a whole person model, as organizations adapt to hybrid work environments, cultural turbulence and health and safety concerns.

“The RADICL approach of measuring employee experiences around people’s behaviors, perceptions and beliefs —in life and at work — enables breakthrough insights into how individuals and teams can flourish in this changing world,” said Ian Cook, VP of people analytics at Visier. “Visier’s proprietary analytics solutions help to frame the insights by providing a complete look at a company’s people landscape, delivering leaders the answers they need to make decisions for their teams and businesses, and build a resilient workforce.”

“Traditional employee engagement is not enough to understand the whole person experience. Companies have an obligation to provide something greater, act responsibly, and give back — to provide power to their people and inspire them to connect with a company’s purpose. At RADICL, we’re working to build a new category — humanization — to help make that a reality,” says RADICL co-founder Dan Riley. “Employers need to move beyond traditional engagement surveys, to use new people science and data sources to understand what employees are thinking and feeling, and whether they connect with a company’s purpose. Visier knows how to deliver these insights to people leaders better than anyone -- this marriage of RADICL’s unique advisory solutions paired with Visier’s analytics platform will deliver on that promise.”

“We see a shift away from traditional employee engagement platforms toward what RADICL calls a whole person framework — taking a step back to see the big picture and working to understand the authentic and full stories of people at work,” adds Patrick Riley, RADICL co-founder. “Heightened uncertainty and other stressors means many people expect organizations to care and better connect around their needs. Firms like RADICL and Visier provide the strategy and solutions for organizations to succeed in the current climate.”

Visier’s purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now. Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results. Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 6,000 customers in 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

RADICL is an authority in people science and the whole person experience, and believes in the power of people and the importance of trust, connection and transparency as organizations reassess their place in a changing world. RADICL re-architects the whole person experience for employees through new frameworks, science and technologies. Find us on LinkedIn and at http://www.radiclwork.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.