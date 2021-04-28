ChromaDex and Health & Happiness (H&H) Group Announce Supply Agreement for Niagen®

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it entered into a strategic supply agreement with Health & Happiness (H&H) Group, a global leader in premium health, human and pet nutrition and personal care brands. The agreement provides H&H Group with rights to ChromaDex’s patented nicotinamide riboside ingredient Niagen®, the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen®, for exclusively formulated Swisse® products. Tru Niagen® is an industry-leading, award-winning dietary supplement that helps users Age Better® by safely and effectively increasing NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which are critical to healthy cellular function and vitality. Levels of NAD+ decline with age as well as metabolic stressors including stress on the immune system, sleep disruption, sun exposure, and alcohol consumption.

“This arrangement with H&H Group advances the ChromaDex objectives of building a global consumer brand while working with exceptional strategic partners,” says company CEO Rob Fried. “The Swisse® and Tru Niagen® brands share a common mission to improve human health around the world.”

Niagen® will be offered to H&H Group consumers under the company’s Swisse® product family, a global nutrition brand with a presence in four continents and Australia’s No. 1 wellness brand. The Swisse range includes multivitamins, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, skincare and functional foods. The new products will be the first NAD+ boosters in the Swisse® portfolio and will expand its healthy aging category.

H&H Group Executive Director and CEO Laetitia Garnier said the company was excited to be making this announcement alongside ChromaDex and expressed the opportunity for the companies and consumers alike.

“At H&H Group, we are committed to seeking out the best ingredients so that our formulations can be of the highest quality and deliver innovative and efficacious solutions to consumers. When we have the opportunity to combine that with ground-breaking innovation such as Niagen® it is a really exciting proposition for us and our customers.

“We are impressed by the clinical evidence and the team that sits behind Niagen®. We look forward to working together to explore product development and provide our health-conscious consumers with many health benefits that will come from the leading NAD+ boosting nutrient.”

Niagen® increases NAD+ levels safely and effectively, as demonstrated in nine published human trials. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About H&H Group:

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company, dynamic, courageous and ambitious to inspire wellness, while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Swisse, Biostime, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare and CBII.

The Group runs the Biostime Institute for Nutrition and Care, and has research and development centres in Europe, China and Australia. Its NewH2 corporate innovation arm invests in the world’s emerging technologies in health, nutrition and wellness.

H&H Group is globally headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with more than 3,000 team operating across 14 countries – Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, England and the United States.

The Group is part of the world’s largest corporate social responsibility initiative, the UN Global Compact and is committed to becoming a B Corporation by 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements:

