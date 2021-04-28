AllClear Selected as Distributor for Rogerson Group of Companies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear, a leading global military reseller and solutions provider, is pleased to announce they have been selected by Rogerson Group of Companies (Rogerson Kratos, Rogerson Aircraft Equipment Group) to distribute their legacy avionics, parts and components, manage repairs, and provide modernization solutions on fixed wing and rotary aircraft. AllClear’s territory will cover select international operators in various regions.

This partnership will provide customers with access to international local support and a streamlined process for repair and overhaul management. Rogerson’s legacy equipment can be found on most military aircraft including Bell Helicopters, C-130, CN-235/C-295, F-16, T-50, UH-60, and more.

“The addition of Rogerson products to our portfolio is yet another step towards providing the most value to customers by offering tip-to-tail solutions and support. We are very excited for this partnership and look forward to promoting and supporting requirements for Rogerson’s products,” said Adriana Wheeler, Director of Business Development for AllClear.

“We believe that our partnership with AllClear will enhance our ability to reach and support our customers globally. We look forward to working with the AllClear team,” said Michael Rogerson, CEO, Rogerson Group of Companies.

About AllClear

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment to the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear was formed in 2020 by bringing together two of the industry’s leading companies Aero Precision and Kellstrom Defense. Combined, AllClear now represents more than 55 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission-ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Chula Vista, CA; El Segundo, CA; Greenville, SC; Livermore, CA; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore, South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit www.GoAllClear.com.

About Rogerson Group of Companies

Rogerson Aircraft Equipment Group (RAEG), located in Irvine, California, has been a growing force in the world of aviation for more than four decades. Today, comprised of multiple operating units, RAEG is one of the most diverse manufacturers in the global aviation industry. RAEG produces valves, gauges, indicators, and instruments for both fixed-wing and rotorcraft. RAEG parts and components are installed and in operation on both military and commercial aircraft globally.

Rogerson Kratos (RK), located in Pasadena, California, provides turnkey solutions for electronics, electromech, mission systems integration, C4i products, and cockpit sensing through advanced technology features and lower cost. RK produces fixed-wing and rotorcraft integrated turnkey avionic solutions, aircraft systems, cockpit displays, sensors and imaging, cyber solutions, modernizations, and monitoring systems.

To obtain more information about the Rogerson Group of Companies and our products, please visit www.rogerson.com.