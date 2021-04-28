Moogsoft and HCL Use AI to Advance Automated Incident Remediation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moogsoft, the AI-driven observability leader, today announced a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company that empowers organizations for the next decade today. The partnership will deliver the first end-to-end solution for automated remediation of IT incidents and help assure business service continuity and customer experience innovation in today’s digital economy.

The two companies will develop and deliver a joint solution combining the Moogsoft Observability Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven anomaly detection and correlation with automated remediation capabilities from HCL’s DRYiCE™ iAutomate. This one-of-a-kind offering drastically reduces support costs while increasing operational efficiency and the frequency of DevOps CI/CD.

The pandemic has introduced a fully digital economy, adding IT complexity and scale across businesses. As a result, DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams increasingly look to automate tasks. The joint Moogsoft-HCL solution’s AI-based automation drastically reduces the Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) incidents. It correlates multiple data streams and detects anomalies at machine speed, then delivers closed-loop automation throughout the remediation cycle to resolve underlying issues before they cause costly outages.

“Today’s fully digital enterprise produces massive amounts of constantly changing event data that DevOps, IT Ops, and SRE teams must use to keep improving digital services and experiences,” said Kaylan Kumar B, Chief Technology Officer and Head – Ecosystems at HCL Technologies. “By combining Observability, AI, and automation, these teams can maintain the efficiency to keep these services running, continue innovating, while reducing operations costs.”

The combined HCL DRYiCE iAutomate and Moogsoft solution enables customers to:

Assure continuity: Prevents costly outages by automatically remediating issues before users are impacted.

Prevents costly outages by automatically remediating issues before users are impacted. Maximize operational efficiency: Teams can manage more infrastructure in less time through closed-loop automation.

Teams can manage more infrastructure in less time through closed-loop automation. Reduce support costs: By lowering ticket volumes and manual work, teams can spend their time on more valuable operations work, enabling developers and SREs to innovate faster.

“Today’s digital business requires DevOps and SRE teams to act on insights that old-fashioned monitoring tools fail to deliver in a useful timeframe,” said Moogsoft Founder and CEO Phil Tee. “The good news is that these teams can now leverage AI to surface actionable insights from observability data the time it takes to make a cappuccino. By combining these insights with automated remediation, these teams can move focus away from fighting fires and focus on improving the customer experience.”

Moogsoft and HCL will showcase the benefits of this joint solution in a live webinar on May 18, 2021 at 8 am Pacific. Register at: https://info.moogsoft.com/webinar-automate-incident-remediation-hcl-moogsoft.html

