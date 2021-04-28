SONIC Drive-In Commemorates Teacher Appreciation Month With $1.5 Million Donation Match and Free Drink Offer

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC® Drive-In is celebrating teachers in more than a million ways through Limeades for Learning. On Tuesday, May 4 – Teacher Appreciation Day – SONIC is matching donations up to $1.5 million for all public school teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose to recognize this extraordinary group of essential workers who continue navigating unprecedented challenges in classrooms and virtual environments. Additionally, to amplify appreciation, SONIC guests can use promo code TEACHERS at checkout online or in the SONIC App to unlock a free Large Drink or Slush with any purchase from May 2 to May 9.

“Teachers have stepped up in incredible ways during this tumultuous year and we encourage guests to join us in recognizing their favorite educators who continue to keep students inspired,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “SONIC’s $1.5 million donation match for teachers’ requests posted to DonorsChoose directly impacts educators who need critical resources to continue their admirable, innovative efforts to engage and motivate students in both in-person and virtual classrooms.”

Join SONIC on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 4, when the brand will match 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose, up to $1.5 million. SONIC guests and fans can visit www.DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with essential education resources.

Since 2009, SONIC has been committed to helping public school teachers create inspiring educational experiences for students. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated more than $18 million to public school teachers, helping over 28,000 teachers and nearly 6 million students in public schools nationwide. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities, and to explore public school teacher projects in need of support.

*Promo code TEACHERS is valid for one free Large Slush, Soft Drink, Iced Tea or Limeade with purchase when you order online or in the SONIC App. Add-Ins cost extra. One per customer. Not good in conjunction with any other offers, rewards, or delivery. Offer good for a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. Order Ahead available only at select locations; hours may vary. Reward is valid through May 2-9, 2021. No cash value. Copies, sale, or Internet distribution or auction prohibited.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.7 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.9 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.