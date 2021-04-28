Elite Turf USA POWER System Coming to GoodSports USA Facility in Wall Township, NJ

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite Turf USA powered by Act Global announced today it has secured three new U.S. installations of its premier, eco-friendly POWER System™ at GoodSports USA’s facility in Wall Township, New Jersey. GoodSports USA will re-turf the existing multipurpose fields that are used for athletic events, summer camps, parties, and more. Athletes, campers, and other visitors who play or attend an event at GoodSports USA will benefit from the all-in-one turf system that’s 100% recyclable, healthier for players and the environment, more playable, and more durable. All three fields will be game-ready by June.

“GoodSports USA is proud to partner with Elite Turf to provide eco-friendly, durable turf fields to all guests who walk through our door,” said GoodSports USA’s General Manager Danny Pepe. “Our mission has always been to provide a safe and spacious setting for recreational programs that bring people of all ages together, and by installing Elite Turf’s POWER System, we are doing just that. The POWER System’s non-rubber infill and multi-layered turf with padding will enhance safety for everyone who plays and visits our facility.”

Unlike other artificial turf products on the market, the POWER System has no polyurethane backing, making the turf 100% recyclable at end of life. It’s USDA-approved and contains no PAHs, heavy metals, or carcinogens and is composed of environmentally friendly, non-toxic fibers. The POWER System’s patent-pending infill derived from recycled ocean plastic also aids in removing over 1 million bottles from the ocean per field.

Elite Turf’s POWER System encompasses a woven turf that’s stronger and more durable than traditional tufted turf. It’s built on the ProPlay® pad Foundation, which plays and feels firm while testing soft, reducing injuries. The woven backing also allows the field to drain faster, decreasing dry time and increasing playability.

“Initiating another installation in the U.S. with GoodSports USA is a notable milestone for us,” said Paul Adams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Elite Turf. “As we continue to expand our product locally and nationally, the safety and wellbeing of athletes, children, their families, and coaches remains our top priority. We look forward to bringing our innovative turf to other major athletic facilities who share a similar goal and value their impact on the environment in the near future.”

GoodSports USA is located on 10 acres and is a year-round sports complex for athletic leagues, clinics, camps, parties and corporate events. Since 1992, GoodSports USA has offered temperature-controlled indoor arenas as well as outdoor spaces for players of all ages. Its indoor bubble is a 150′ x 225′ field, which is enclosed and heated in the winter, and perfect for a variety of sports including soccer, flag football, and lacrosse. In the summer the bubble is removed and the field hosts sports outdoors. Private fitness training and homeschool physical education are also available at GoodSports.

Elite Turf offers a best-in-industry, 10-year warranty and easy and fast installation under all weather conditions. Those interested in learning more about the POWER System can contact Paul Adams salesinfo@eliteturfusa.com.

About Elite Turf USA

Elite Turf is a distribution and installation partner of Act Global, the global leader when it comes to synthetic turf. Through its POWER system, Elite Turf is proud to offer a 100% recyclable turf system that is more playable than grass, more durable than other synthetic turf systems, and healthier than both. Learn more at www.eliteturfusa.com.

About Act Global

Act Global is a world leader in synthetic turf technology with an ISO 9001 Quality Certified manufacturing facility in Calhoun, Georgia, and field installations in over 90 countries. Act Global is a FIFA Quality Licensee and preferred supplier for World Rugby, the International Hockey Federation, and the United Soccer League. The Act Global UBU Speed Series is the leading brand for NFL & NCAA Division I Football Fields and has been featured in the New Orleans Superdome 2013, 2017, and 2018, New York MetLife Stadium 2014, and Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium 2016 and 2019.