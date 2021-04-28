WINDTRE Launches Breakthrough Digital Brand with MATRIXX Software

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced it has extended its partnership with Italy’s WINDTRE to power its digital mobile brand, Very Mobile. As the first-to-market in Italy with an app-based mobile service, Very Mobile has used the agility and flexibility enabled by MATRIXX to disrupt the market. Benefiting from strong growth at launch, Very Mobile is one of the nation’s fastest-growing mobile brands. MATRIXX and WINDTRE have recently completed a seven-year extension of their partnership.

“For Very Mobile to fulfill its mission and disrupt the market, we had to do better than just offering simple pricing and great customer experience on day one,” said Benoit Hanssen, CTO for WINDTRE. “As we embrace the future of mobile services and customer experience, we need a monetization partner with a product built for modern commerce and digital enablement. MATRIXX is that partner.”

Officially launched in February 2020, Very Mobile is WINDTRE’s truly omnichannel brand; whether a customer joins via e-SIM or a traditional retail channel, the app-powered service delivers a consistently simple and rich customer experience across every touchpoint. Very Mobile’s market-leading features include support across the entire customer lifecycle, including e-SIM, fully digital onboarding and customer care, automatic recharge, bundle restart function and 1-click top-ups.

“We are proud to be the monetization partner powering Very Mobile’s market disruptive offering,” said Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO. “Witnessing how the team has leveraged our product-first solution to deliver flexible, real-time experiences is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a service provider embraces the possibilities of digital.”

As the monetization engine at the heart of Very Mobile’s new digital stack, MATRIXX Digital Commerce enables customers with full visibility into their account balances, services and spending at all times. Built with an API-first design, MATRIXX empowered Very Mobile to simplify its technology infrastructure to reduce complexity and costs. As an industry-leading cloud native solution, MATRIXX Digital Commerce is 5G-ready to support emerging charging use cases such as enhanced gaming and V/R experiences that will come for digitally savvy, Very Mobile customers.

