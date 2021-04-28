Tellimer Adds Macroeconomic and Country Risk Analysis from IHS Markit to Insights Network

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellimer Group (Tellimer), the investment information, data & technology firm, today announces the addition of selected macroeconomic and country risk analysis content from IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, in an expansion of its global investment research network, Tellimer Insights.

Through Tellimer’s cutting-edge distribution and reporting technologies, IHS Markit will publish a subset of its macroeconomic and country risk coverage to the Tellimer network. Clients of Tellimer will be able to gain access to a sampling of IHS Markit’s macroeconomic and country risk research via subscription to the Tellimer Insights platform.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: “The addition of IHS Markit’s economic and risk analysis to our network is a landmark moment for Tellimer, as we expand our coverage to include developed markets and become the research tool of choice for the world’s investment community. Our state-of-the-art distribution technology will deliver some IHS Markit research through a world-class content platform and provide an unbeatable array of investment intelligence to Tellimer clients around the world.”

"We are excited to provide Tellimer with a sampling of our economic and country risk analytical content and blogs. Our analytical capabilities enable customers to identify and optimize growth opportunities and mitigate risk in emerging market investment climates.” said Zbyszko Tabernacki, Global Head of Economics and Country Risk at IHS Markit.

The macroeconomic and country risk analysis from IHS Markit is the latest addition to Tellimer Insights, following other landmark agreements in the past year with Arion Bank, Everbright SHK, UniCredit and Alfa Bank. Alongside original content produced by its own in-house team of analysts, Tellimer offers market-leading investment research and data from a growing network of global banks, independent research providers and key institutions in global financial markets. Key areas of coverage include sovereign and corporate credits, equities, fixed income and macroeconomics.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is where institutional investors read world-class investment research.

Through Tellimer Insights, we provide all the essential, hard-to-find knowledge you need to inform your decision-making from a network of banks, investors and independent research firms around the world. Mobile first and powered by AI, our state-of-the-art technology helps investors cut through the noise and reach the information they need most. It's the easiest way to find what matters in your markets — in one simple, online platform.

To find out more, visit Tellimer.com.

Follow Tellimer

Website: Tellimer.com | Twitter: @TellimerHQ | LinkedIn: Tellimer

Related links:

IHS Markit on Tellimer: https://tellimer.com/channels/ihs-markit