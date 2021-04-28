Anodot and LS International Team Up to Offer End-to-End Service Experience Monitoring Across Switzerland and Europe

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with LS International, a Swiss system integrator and technology provider. Anodot’s industry-leading autonomous network monitoring capabilities will allow LS International to deliver end-to-end service experience monitoring to some of the world’s largest communications service providers (CSPs) across Switzerland and Europe, enabling them to reduce OpEx, protect revenue, and improve customer experience.

Increasing network complexity resulting from new technologies, new services, and more vendors has created a siloed approach where many CSPs monitor each domain and layer in their network separately, lacking a single holistic view across the network. This leads to static monitoring that results in massive alert volumes, blind spots due to limited granularity, a dependence on manual processes, and most importantly, limited real-time visibility of the customers’ service experience. Anodot’s AI-based platform, combined with LS International’s implementation and support expertise, will enable CSPs to:

Monitor end-to-end service experience based on collection of all data types, at any scale, and correlate anomalies across the entire telco stack to improve service experience.

Optimize operations performance and reduce operational expenses by detecting and resolving issues in real time.

Avoid customer churn and revenue loss associated with poor service.

“Telco organizations around the world struggle with the complexity of monitoring complex networks, which often makes it challenging to maintain and improve service quality. Poor service quality increases customer churn and damages the brand, and that’s why early detection of service degradation or network failure is so important,” said Davide Bortolotto, CEO at LS International. “Anodot’s powerful ML-based autonomous network monitoring platform provides real-time cross-domain correlation at scale, creating accurate, pin-pointed alerts in context, enabling faster time to detection and resolution that results in better service experience.”

LS International has partnerships and business alliances with technology providers, delivering a collaborative and customer-centric approach to networking.

“We are thrilled to join the long list of partners that are helping LS International simplify the complexity of networking for their customers across the globe,” said Amir Kupervas, Managing Director at Anodot. “Telcos around the world rely on Anodot’s autonomous network and service experience management capabilities, and we believe that our platform is a natural extension of the LS International stack that will make it easier for CSPs across Europe to find and fix network issues before they impact customers.”

About Anodot

Anodot’s Autonomous network monitoring platform provides the ability to monitor cross-layer network performance and service experience in one platform. We collect all data types, at scale, use AI/ML to detect and correlate anomalies across the entire telco stack. Our platform is the “brain” on top of the OSS that detects service-impacting incidents in real time. We help customers like T-Mobile and Megafon protect their revenues, reduce OPEX and improve service experience - reducing the number of alerts by 90% and shortening incident Time to Resolve by 80%.

To learn more, visit www.anodot.com/oss-telecom

About LS International

LS International SA is a Swiss company with an international vision: it is part of Lantech Longwave, the Italian leading system integrator, and part of the Zucchetti Group, the first software house in Europe. Its main focus is creating simple and efficient ways to collaborate between people and companies through innovative IT networking technologies with a special attention for Cybersecurity.