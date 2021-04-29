Heilind Asia Pacific Expanded the Product Line in South Asia with Belden Industrial Connectivity Solutions

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., announced an expanded inventory of electronic components and solutions exclusively for South Asia with Belden Industrial Connectivity Solutions.

Lumberg Automation, who invented the world's first junction box product, and Hirschmann, who invented the world's first solenoid valve connector product, have won industrial automation customers for their high-quality connectors and cable components for industrial automation technology. As the sub-brands of Belden, the high degree of trust. Its industrial connection product line provides intelligent connection solutions, such as fieldbus electronic components, connectors and I/O systems used in various industrial automation technology applications, as well as complete mechanical engineering and production systems widely used in various industries cable concept product. These products adopt compact design, have excellent corrosion resistance and high-load electromechanical carrying capacity. From single-ended and double-ended power cords to centralized or distributed fieldbus components, its rich products provide the best solutions.

In this increasingly interoperable world, visibility is critical for operators as they face increasing demands for data reception, analysis, and sharing. Belden's industrial connectivity solutions can meet these needs. With the increase in networked machines, the surge in data volume, and the historically high requirements for work efficiency, customers in challenging environments can use Belden cables, Lumberg Automation and Hirschmann industrial connectors to create a complete communication infrastructure. Belden's customized systems have strong performance and reliability, and are suitable for various industrial automation applications.

Belden was founded by Joseph C. Belden in Chicago, Illinois in 1902. With more than 100 years in operation, Belden has a recognized reputation for doing business in a responsible and ethical manner. Belden's business is structured in four product platforms: industrial connectivity, industrial IT, enterprise connectivity and broadcast. Belden's connectivity business includes a wide range of copper, fiber and coaxial cable solutions and fiber and copper connectors for the enterprise, broadcast and industrial markets. Belden's networking business is made up of intelligent wired and wireless products that include Industrial Ethernet switches and related equipment, fiber optic interfaces and media converters used to bridge fieldbus networks over long distances as well as load-moment indicators for mobile cranes and other load-bearing equipment.

Heilind Asia Pacific’s Regional Product Marketing Manager, Christabel Han said, “The expansion of South Asia product line with Belden Industrial Connectivity Solutions has really bring great value to the market. We will continuingly distribute quality interconnect and cable solutions together with Belden.”

Heilind Asia Pacific supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and Asia Pacific including India.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 24 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, LinkedIn, Weibo and Twitter.

About Belden:

Belden was founded by Joseph C. Belden in Chicago, Illinois in 1902. For more than 100 years, customers who have required unsurpassed performance and durability for signal transmission have counted on the Belden brand.

In the 20th century that trusts was built on high-performance wire and cable products. Today, Belden designs, manufactures and sells a comprehensive portfolio of cable, connectivity and networking products for the transmission of signals for data, sound and video applications. Belden continues to pursue sustainability throughout our business operations; Belden is focused on the triple bottom line: social, environmental, and financial factors. For more information, please visit http://www.belden.com/.