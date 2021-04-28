NowRx Expands Same Day Pharmacy Delivery Service to Van Nuys Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NowRx, a technology-enabled pharmacy that uses proprietary pharmacy software and last-mile logistics to provide same-day and same-hour delivery of prescription medications, today announced the opening of its latest micro-fulfillment center in Van Nuys, California. The opening marks NowRx’s seventh location in California, in addition to its micro-fulfillment center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Van Nuys location is ideally situated to serve the communities in northern Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, making it possible for NowRx to provide free prescription deliveries to customers in more than 20 cities, stretching from Burbank to Woodland Hills, and Sherman Oaks to San Fernando.

“For far too long, traditional retail pharmacies have offered lackluster customer experiences, requiring patients to wait in small, often crowded, areas just to pick up a single prescription. NowRx is turning the pharmacy experience completely around by creating a patient-centric experience that provides same day, even same-hour, prescription delivery -- providing patients with ultra-convenient, safe and reliable pharmacy delivery services,” said NowRx CEO and co-founder Cary Breese.

NowRx’s proprietary pharmacy management software QuickFill (v3.5) powers its sophisticated, DEA-licensed micro-fulfillment centers where robots sort, count, bottle, and label each medication in less than 30 seconds of receiving prescriptions submitted by healthcare professionals. The company’s proprietary pharmacy technology gives it a competitive advantage over traditional retail and mail-order pharmacies, enabling NowRx to simplify prescription fulfillment and delivery while simultaneously reducing consumer costs and significantly improving the overall pharmacy experience.

NowRx’s QuickFill software is also able to streamline the insurance approval process and comes equipped with an automated coupon feature that has saved customers millions of dollars by automatically applying drug manufacturing coupons.

Along with its pharmacy management software, NowRx provides a consumer app for full transparency into the prescription process and the driver app “Wheelz” that enables the company to coordinate pharmacy deliveries and transactions while allowing customers to track their prescriptions in real-time using GPS.

“When you combine our technology with our expert pharmacists and HIPAA-trained drivers, you get a best-in-class pharmacy experience that routinely outperforms traditional pharmacy services. NowRx continues to earn the highest pharmacy ratings on Yelp, proving our model is far more superior than what traditional pharmacies currently offer,” said Breese. “Large chain retail pharmacies have provided delivery services for some time now, but they’re not getting it right. Pharmacy delivery isn’t about delivery -- it’s about the technology that powers the entire process. We’ve designed our pharmacy management technology to exceed customer expectations and move the industry forward.”

Since making its first pharmacy delivery in 2016, NowRx has delivered more than 277,000 prescriptions to more than 28,000 customers, and experienced a 1,900% increase in both revenue growth and customer growth. With this latest opening, NowRx aims to take its same-day pharmacy delivery services across the country, with plans to open micro-fulfillment centers in the top 20 metropolitan areas within the U.S.

About NowRx

NowRx is a technology-enabled pharmacy that uses proprietary pharmacy software, robotics, AI, and last-mile logistics to provide free same-day delivery of prescription medications. NowRx’s pharmacy management system, QuickFill (v3.5), is one of the only pharmacy management software systems designed for same day delivery that has been certified by Surescripts, the nation’s leading health information network. Surescripts connects NowRx’s QuickFill directly to more than 1.78 million healthcare professionals and organizations across the U.S. Powered by its DEA-certified micro-fulfillment pharmacies and hyper-efficient operations. To date, NowRx has delivered over 200,000 medications to 28,000+ customers. Learn more at www.nowrx.com.