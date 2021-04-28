Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Launches on Xiaomi’s First Gaming Smartphone, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, has once again collaborated with Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK). This time the partnership is bringing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® to Xiaomi’s new Redmi Gaming line, the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone. Featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 5G Platform, the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone marks Redmi’s entry into the growing smartphone gaming market.

“Elliptic Labs’ continuing work with Xiaomi signals the maturity, reliability, and innovation that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings to the smartphone market,” explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Pairing our software-only Virtual Smart Sensors with new product lines like the Redmi Gaming series demonstrates that the best OEMs value our innovative work.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.