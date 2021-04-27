Boston Properties Announces 72,000 Square Foot, 10-Year Lease With Roku at Colorado Center in Santa Monica, CA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that Roku, Inc. has signed a new, 10-year lease agreement for 72,000 square feet in BXP’s 1.2 million square foot Colorado Center office campus in Santa Monica, California.

"We are very excited to begin our next chapter in Colorado Center. Our space will provide an ideal location for our team to connect, collaborate, and innovate, and we are thrilled to partner with Boston Properties to bring the space to life," said Kevin Kearns, Director, Global Real Estate, Roku.

“Roku is one of the fastest growing entertainment platforms in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Colorado Center,” said Jonathan Lange, Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Region, BXP. “Roku’s commitment demonstrates the ongoing demand for premium, well-designed Class A office environments for today’s leading technology and entertainment companies.”

The Santa Monica office market is home to the largest concentration of technology, media, advertising, and entertainment tenants in Los Angeles. Colorado Center’s campus spans 15-acres and is centrally located within Santa Monica’s Media and Entertainment District. Roku’s newest California office at 2425-2501 Colorado Avenue will have access to Colorado Center’s significant amenities and expansive outdoor area. Colorado Center is represented by LA Realty and Roku is represented by Colliers and CRESA.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.