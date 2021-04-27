United Airlines and Chase Launch the United Quest Card and Taps Mario Lopez to Headline New “Questination Unknown℠” Campaign

CHICAGO & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 8, United Airlines and Chase Card Services announced the launch of the new United Quest SM Card, offering cardmembers a $125 annual United purchase credit, up to $100 credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry, two 5,000 mile award flight credits each year (terms apply), and up to 3,000 Premier qualifying points annually toward MileagePlus® Premier® status.

To celebrate the launch, United Airlines and Chase are inspiring surprising travel experiences through the Questination Unknown campaign. Working together with Mario Lopez, father, travel enthusiast and Emmy-award winning host of NBC’s Access Hollywood and iHeart’s On With Mario, Questination Unknown gives explorers an opportunity to pursue their next travel quest through a relationship with surprise travel agency, Pack Up + Go.

Pack Up + Go plans customized domestic trips with an added element of surprise. Consumers provide their budget, ideal dates, trip preferences, desired excursions and activities – and leave the arrangements, including the choice of the destination, to the travel agency to handle. The destination is unknown until the day of departure, where it is revealed in a custom-themed package with the itinerary and more trip details. Over the next year, when booking a trip with Pack Up + Go, travelers can use the code QUEST to receive 50% off the cost of their qualifying trip, with a maximum discount of $1,000. The discount can be activated by entering QUEST at checkout, and can be used to book a trip now through 2023. A limited number of QUEST codes will be released every Tuesday, between April 27 and May 18, and available on a first come first served basis.* These trips will serve as an unforgettable experience and help celebrate a return to travel for many.

Mario Lopez joins the campaign to encourage consumers to embrace the unpredictable and pursue their own travel quests, no matter what they may be. “Travel has always played a large role in keeping my family connected and allows us to see and experience the world in new ways, making memories with those that matter most,” Mario Lopez said. “I’m excited to be teaming up with the United Quest Card on the Questination Unknown campaign, to help bring the excitement of travel back into all of our daily lives.”

“Now more than ever our customers are longing to get back to travel—to the journeys, adventures and experiences they’ve missed due to the pandemic —that’s why we created Questination Unknown,” said Luc Bondar, vice president of marketing and president of MileagePlus at United. “The timely launch of the Quest Card rewards travel enthusiasts, who want to get back out and explore the world, with premium travel benefits.”

“The last year has highlighted that it’s the people in our lives that matter the most. We want to help eager travelers build excitement for future trips and foster opportunities to connect, all while infusing the element of surprise.” said Laurinda Rainey, general manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “With the launch of the new United Quest Card, and in collaboration with Pack Up + Go, we hope consumers will feel empowered to pursue their own quests and, not only earn valuable rewards on their trips, but create lasting memories with their loved ones.”

The all-new United Quest Card enables cardmembers to experience the world when they’re ready with premium travel benefits that include:

A $125 annual United purchase credit

Two 5K Mile Award Flight Credits each year (terms apply)

Up to 3K Premier Qualifying Points from United, which can help cardmembers reach United Premier Status faster

$100 credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry

Three miles for every $1 spent on United purchases

Two miles for every $1 spent on all other travel, dining and select streaming services

Two free checked bags (terms apply)

Priority boarding

No blackout dates

Additionally, for a limited time, new Quest cardmembers can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles – 80,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months plus 20,000 miles after a total spend of $10,000 in the first six months. See UnitedQuestCard.com for full details.

The full family of United Credit Cards includes the new United Quest Card, United GatewaySM Card, UnitedSM Explorer Card, UnitedSM Business Card, United ClubSM Card and United ClubSM Business Card. For more information about the current card offers, please visit our website.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About United

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Pack Up + Go

Pack Up + Go disrupts the status quo of American tourism through using surprise to heighten how travelers experience the country. They take the pain out of vacation by booking accommodations and providing curated city guides for surprise trips. They encourage travelers to engage with their destination, while exploring with spontaneity and ease.

* This offer is available to U.S. citizens on a first come, first serve basis. Full terms apply. Details and terms can be found at packupgo.com/terms-conditions